The La Grande girls wrestling team poses with its second-place trophy at the Ardis Nash Tournament in Homedale, Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Tigers secured three top-three individual placers at the tournament.
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The La Grande girls wrestling program got off to a resounding start to the season, taking second place out of 28 teams competing at the Ardis Nash Memorial Tournament in Homedale, Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Tigers had three wrestlers place in the top three of their weight divisions en route to a 126-point performance for second place. Columbia won the tournament with 169 points.
Delia Gulzow placed second overall in the 123-pound division, marking the program's first ever tournament finalist.
Coming in third place was Lyndie Isaacson and Paige Allen. Isaacson defeated Adrian’s Virginia Tolman to secure third place in the 101-pound division. In the 130-pound weight class, Paige Allen defeated Columbia’s Kaylee Apodaca in the third-place match.
Kierstyn Azure finished fourth at the 109-pound level and Dora Galindo took fifth at 109. Kaitlin Brock placed sixth at the 155-pound division and earned three pins along the way.
The meet was a big first step for head coach Max Mejia and the Tigers, who are working to build up the school’s program. The second-place finish among some of Idaho’s best teams is a resounding start to the year.
Up next, La Grande will look to stay in strong form at the Sweet Home Tournament at Sweet Home High School on Dec. 10. The tournament is set to begin at 4 p.m.
