KLAMATH FALLS — A former Tiger softball star recently earned recognition from her college conference.
Oregon Tech infielder Jayce Seavert, a member of the La Grande High School softball team from 2016 through 2020, was named Cascade Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Player of the Week on Tuesday, March 22.
Seavert hit .556 over a four-game sweep of No. 3 College of Idaho, tallying 10 RBIs, two home runs and a 1.444 slugging percentage. The freshman helped the No. 1 ranked Owls win four straight games over the Yotes, improving to a conference-best 12-0 record and 26-4 on the season.
Seavert currently leads Oregon Tech with 33 RBIs and eight home runs. She currently posts a .394 batting average and.873 slugging percentage, while ranking second on the team with 30 runs, eight doubles, 62 total bases.
In Oregon Tech’s double header victory over the College of Idaho on Saturday, March 19, Seavert went a combined 4-4 at the plate with six RBIs and three runs. Following a doubleheader at Southern Oregon on March 23, Seavert and the Owls head to Corban University for a four-game series in Salem.
During her time at La Grande, Seavert helped the Tigers take home consecutive softball state championships in 2018 and 2019. She is majoring in Radiological Science at Oregon Tech.
