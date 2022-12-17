LA GRANDE — Weston Simonis recently returned from what he called a once in a lifetime opportunity in Budapest, Hungary.
And he brought three gold medals back with him.
Simonis, 38, a born-and-raised La Grande resident who is a jiu jitsu and kajukenbo instructor at Grande Ronde Fitness, competed as a member of Team USA in the United World Sports Kempo Federation tournament on Dec. 4, and brought home a total of five medals in five events — three golds, a silver and a bronze.
“This tournament was a multiple martial arts style for kempo,” he said.
In fact, the whole of Team USA, which was just three people at this year’s event, brought home a total of 15 medals.
“Our team did fairly well for three people,” Simonis said. “We brought home 10 gold, three silver and 2 bronze (medals). We medaled basically in almost all our events.”
Simonis got his start in martial arts close to three decades ago, a journey that led to him achieving the rank of black belt in 2012 and being an instructor since then. He first trained at the Grande Ronde Karate School under Ken Johnson in the mid 1990s. He later moved to Portland in about 2010, spending roughly five years there before returning to La Gande.
He met Kai Li earlier in 2022. Known as Professor Kai Li, he is an instructor in multiple martial arts, is the coach of Team USA and was one of the competitors in Budapest. During the course of discussion, Li offered Simonis a spot on the team.
“He asked me if I wanted to join Team USA for this event, so I bought my plane ticket and we went,” Simonis said.
That Simonis was able to compete is further amplified by the fact that he has dealt with two injuries in the last two years, injuries that limited how much training he was able to do ahead of the tournament.
“I felt like it was a lifetime opportunity to go overseas and compete in a world championship,” he said. “I felt honored to do it for Team USA. I took the opportunity. Not many people get to do that kind of stuff.”
Simonis flew to Budapest on Nov. 30 for the Dec. 4 event, teaming with Li and Bill Schories.
Though fewer in numbers than on other trips — Simonis said Team USA has sent larger delegations to the UWSKF tournament in the past — the trio had a solid day.
Simonis showed his jiu jitsu prowess right away, earning gold in the Gi grappling competition and silver in NoGi. Gi is the uniform, which means the Gi competition was done while wearing the specific gear, while NoGi is competing while wearing shorts and a rash guard.
In those events, Simonis competed against others one-on-one.
The hard karate and soft kung fu form competitions, in which he won his other two golds, took on a different look. He compared it to shadow boxing, with each competitor demonstrating their skills to then have them scored by multiple judges.
“It’s like a dance, but it’s not,” he said.
The final event for Simonis was a self-defense demonstration. He said it had the added element of performing “with people I have never done it before with. It was interesting to kind of pull off. I got a bronze in that one.”
Simonis said the trio of American competitors meshed well despite having limited time together. In fact, he didn’t meet Schories until they reached Budapest.
“We as a team were pretty strong together. Felt like we got along pretty well,” he said.
Simonis is already making plans to go again in 2023, with next year’s tournament set to be held in Paris. At this point he’s just waiting for the dates to be finalized.
“I thought it was a great experience. I got to meet a lot of new people in the martial arts world,” he said.
And, he wants to grow the delegation from the U.S., including trying to bring more local talent.
“(I) might ... try to recruit more people in my hometown to go,” he said.
