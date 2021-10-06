La Grande Middle School sports roundup: La Grande football takes down Milton-Freewater The Observer Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Alex Wittwer/The Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The La Grande Middle School football team defeated Milton-Freewater 36-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A mixed team of 7th and 8th graders earned the victory.The team’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 7 against Baker Middle School at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. The 7th grade team will compare at 4 p.m. and the 8th grade team will play at 5:15. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Pay raise takes Paul Chryst's salary as Badgers football coach past $5 million Recapping Missouri’s loss to Tennessee Rapid Reaction: Huskers talk about closing physical gap vs. Michigan; Frost's satisfactory level with option attack Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
