Alex Wittwer/The Observer

The La Grande Middle School football team defeated Milton-Freewater 36-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A mixed team of 7th and 8th graders earned the victory.

The team’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 7 against Baker Middle School at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. The 7th grade team will compare at 4 p.m. and the 8th grade team will play at 5:15.

