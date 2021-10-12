La Grande Middle School
Alex Wittwer/The Observer

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

7th Grade 

Game 1: La Grande 26 — Imbler 24

Game 2: La Grande 25 — Imbler 19

Game 3: La Grande 25 — Imbler 23

8th Grade

Game 1: La Grande 27 — Imbler 17

Game 2: La Grande 25 — Imbler 23

Game 3: La Grande 18 — Imbler 25

Thursday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

7th Grade A

Game 1: La Grande 12 — Pendleton 25

Game 2: La Grande 14 — Pendleton 25

7th Grade B

Game 1: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 20

Game 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 18

8th Grade A

Game 1: La Grande 21 — Pendleton 25

Game 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 15

Game 3: La Grande 15 — Pendleton 13

8th Grade B

Game 1: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 17

Game 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 18

The La Grande Middle School volleyball team will conclude its season on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The teams will travel to Pendleton and play at 4 p.m.

Cross-country

The La Grande Middle School cross-country team competed at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Ranch in Heppner on Oct. 7

Boys

3. Weston Harris 10:41.0

12. Gregory Grove 12:00.4

28. Kaden May 13:02.1

35. Jonathan Gisi 13:29.7

37. Ian Wright 13:35.3

Girls

1. Brooke Perry 11:16.7

4. Mattison Wolcott 11:55.2

17. Karli Kretschmer 12:55.8

21. Sydnee Azure 13:10.1

23. Kimber Kretschmer 13:20.7

