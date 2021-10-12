La Grande Middle School sports roundup The Observer Oct 12, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Alex Wittwer/The Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Oct. 5Volleyball7th Grade Game 1: La Grande 26 — Imbler 24Game 2: La Grande 25 — Imbler 19Game 3: La Grande 25 — Imbler 238th GradeGame 1: La Grande 27 — Imbler 17Game 2: La Grande 25 — Imbler 23Game 3: La Grande 18 — Imbler 25Thursday, Oct. 7Volleyball7th Grade AGame 1: La Grande 12 — Pendleton 25Game 2: La Grande 14 — Pendleton 257th Grade BGame 1: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 20Game 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 188th Grade AGame 1: La Grande 21 — Pendleton 25Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGame 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 15Game 3: La Grande 15 — Pendleton 138th Grade BGame 1: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 17Game 2: La Grande 25 — Pendleton 18The La Grande Middle School volleyball team will conclude its season on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The teams will travel to Pendleton and play at 4 p.m.Cross-countryThe La Grande Middle School cross-country team competed at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Ranch in Heppner on Oct. 7Boys3. Weston Harris 10:41.012. Gregory Grove 12:00.428. Kaden May 13:02.135. Jonathan Gisi 13:29.737. Ian Wright 13:35.3Girls1. Brooke Perry 11:16.74. Mattison Wolcott 11:55.217. Karli Kretschmer 12:55.821. Sydnee Azure 13:10.123. Kimber Kretschmer 13:20.7 Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Starting CB Isaiah Rutherford out for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 home opener vs. UCLA 4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Illinois +7 UNI quarterback Will McElvain enters transfer portal Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
