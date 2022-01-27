LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s top athletes is gearing up for the start of her collegiate career next year.
Grace Neer, a multi-sport athlete at La Grande High School, made her commitment to the College of Idaho softball team official during her signing day on Monday, Jan. 10. Neer will join a Yotes team that is coming off a third-place finish at the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series.
“I’m really excited,” Neer said. “I’m pretty excited to just get pushed even further at the next level, see my potential and see how I can grow playing college ball.”
Neer has been an anchor for the La Grande softball team, in addition to her contributions to the school’s volleyball and basketball teams. The pitcher and infielder is poised to take the leap up to collegiate competition this coming year, joining one of the strongest programs in the NAIA.
The Yotes set a program record for wins in 2021, going 44-19 and making their way through the NAIA World Series opening rounds. The College of Idaho lost in the World Series to Southern Oregon, but the season cemented the team’s legacy near the top of the softball landscape.
For Neer, the step up to playing with a top college team represents a chance to learn from elite athletes at the college level as she works toward earning her spot with the team.
Neer noted that the College of Idaho is expecting back a large senior class this upcoming year, with many players having the opportunity to return due to COVID-19 extended eligibility.
“I’m excited to play with that many high-level athletes to kind of set the standard for when they eventually leave and I can take my role and go for it,” she said.
Neer said the College of Idaho felt like a natural fit during the recruiting process, noting that Yotes head coach Al Mendiola made her feel at home. She ended up signing for one of the top NAIA programs in the country, but the COVID-19 pandemic could have derailed Neer’s plans.
“Usually your junior year is really your year to get recruited, but that kind of got taken away from me,” Neer said. “That was a bit of a tough process for me personally.”
Before setting off to Caldwell, Idaho, Neer is looking to anchor a La Grande softball team this spring that is coming off a strong run in the 4A playoffs. In the spring of 2021, Neer batted .543 across 39 plate appearances — she totaled 20 RBIs and 21 runs for the Tigers, while drawing four walks. On the mound, Neer pitched 23.1 innings and accumulated a perfect 5-0 record on six appearances. She posted a .900 ERA, struck out 40 batters and allowed just three earned runs on the year.
The Tigers went 10-0 in the regular season before being defeated in the second round by Henley.
“I’m really hoping we’ll get further at state this year. That’s really what’s going to push me,” she said. “That’s going to push me to do what I can to get everyone else on the team to that level.”
Neer is also hoping to help younger players at La Grande see their potential, just like upperclassmen did for her when. As a part of the 2019 La Grande softball team that won a 4A state championship, Neer still credits playing alongside players like Allie Brock and Jayce Seavert for motivating her to excel.
“They broadened my eyes on the potential of La Grande athletes,” Neer said. “Those two years were really exciting, getting to win a state championship. It pushed me a lot to reach my goals and want to play college softball.”
Neer noted that the goal in her final season is to win the Greater Oregon League and make it far in the state playoffs. Before she begins her college career with the Yotes, Neer will be a crucial piece for the Tigers on the mound and in the field.
“We want to just make an impact this year and keep making a name for La Grande,” Neer said.
