LA GRANDE — A La Grande softball player is taking her talents to Corvallis. Kinzy Bowen, an outfielder for the Tigers, officially signed with Oregon State University to join the Beavers next year. After picking up softball at age 7 and dedicating years to the sport, Bowen is set to continue her career at the NCAA Division I level.
“It’s a dream, really,” Bowen said. “I’m excited and nervous. It’s definitely going to be hard work, but I feel like I’m prepared for it and ready.”
Bowen will be joining a Beavers team that competes in the Pac-12, one of the NCAA’s most competitive divisions. Oregon State is coming off a 20-26 season in 2021, but went 17-9 in 2020 and 26-19 in 2019.
For Bowen, the leap from high school athletics to Division I has been a goal since her childhood.
“To play at the next level, I’ve pushed myself over and over every day,” she said. “I just knew I needed to make it a goal early on to play D1 softball.”
Oregon State is coached by Laura Berg, one of the most successful softball players in the history of the NCAA and Team USA. Berg won three gold medals and is the most decorated softball athlete in Team USA softball history. Beyond the accomplishments, Bowen found an instant connection with Berg’s program at Oregon State.
“Really it took one camp,” Bowen said. “I didn’t have my eyes on Oregon State at all until I went down there. I met the coaches and they were amazing. I just clicked with the whole team and the campus right away.”
Bowen noted that she started sending out emails to Oregon State and that once she heard back, the connection continued to bloom. She also competed alongside current Oregon State freshman shortstop Kiani Nakamura with her travel ball team.
Like many high school athletes, Bowen’s recruiting process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, incoming OSU freshmen will have to compete for playing time against a handful of five-year seniors who are coming back next year due to COVID-19 extended eligibility. Bowen aims to continue improving as she workd her way up the roster.
“My freshman year, just being able to play with those girls is a great opportunity to learn more from them and the coaches,” she said. “Playing against other teams that are amazing will be an experience. I’m excited.”
Bowen was a cornerstone on the Tigers’ roster the last three years, helping the team go 10-0 in the regular season last spring. La Grande was eliminated in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
The outfielder averaged a .536 batting average over 39 plate appearances, tallying 14 RBIs, 16 runs, 10 walks and four home runs. Bowen is eyeing a strong finish this year with La Grande before competing in summer ball — after the summer-league season ends, Bowen will head to Corvallis and begin training.
Going into her final season with the Tigers, Bowen is looking to lead the way for younger players in La Grande.
“We have a lot of talent coming up,” Bowen said. “Our juniors this year are really good. We all know each other well, and I’m excited to be a team leader for them. I want to show them hard work and how to have a good attitude and effort.”
