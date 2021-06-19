BAKER CITY — La Grande swimming took the district by storm.
The Tigers swimming program came away with narrow victories on both the girls and boys sides of the 2021 Greater Oregon League District Swim Championships on Saturday, June 19 at the Sam O Pool in Baker City. The La Grande girls team scored 91 points to outscore Baker (81) and Cove (14), while the boys won with 35 points to edge out Cove (26) and Baker (12).
La Grande
Glenn Ricker earned two individual district titles, winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.38 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.25. Ricker is the reigning 4A/3A/2A/1A state champion in the 100 butterfly and finished third in the 100 breaststroke at states in 2020.
Jake Weigand came away with two runner-up finishes, taking second in both the 200 IM (2:32.54) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.86).
Gabriel Zamora won the 200 free with a time of 2:11.83 and finished third in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:12.21. Chloe Lynch finished just in front of Zamora in the 100 butterfly, finishing in second place with a time of 1:08.90. Lynch also took second in the 200 IM, finishing with a 2:28.38.
Shiloh Lynch won gold in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.28 and placed second in the 50 free at 27.31 seconds.
Gladys Alf-Rippee finished second in both the 200 freestyle (2:26.99) and the 100 breaststroke (1:31.75). Alf-Rippee also joined Reagan Kruse, Sydney Cox and Ahna Heideman in a first place finish in the girls 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:07.68. The La Grande girls took second in both the 200 medley relay (2:17.80) and 400 freestyle relay (4:15.05).
Cove
The Koza siblings came away with four combined first place finishes as Cove took third place in the girls team standings and second place in the boys.
Tim Koza finished in first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.32 and took home gold in the 100 backstroke at 59.08 seconds. The junior is coming off a third place finish in the 100 backstroke at the 2020 state competition.
Sarah Koza stood atop the podium in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. She finished the 50 freestyle in 26.07 seconds and clocked in at 1:13.43 in the 100 breaststroke.
Taylor Fox, a sophomore, finished first in the boys 50 freestyle with a time of 26.07 and came just one spot short in the 100 butterfly. Fox took runner-up with a 1:02.27 finish.
Baker
Salena Bott and Brianna Stadler came away with four combined individual titles and two relay titles to push Baker within just 10 points of La Grande for first place in the girls combined scores.
Stadler finished first in the 200 IM, clocking in at 2:14.60. In her second individual event of the day, she captured first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.
Bott kept up the same intensity, securing first place finishes in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. The senior finished the 200 with a time of 2:17.28 and clocked in at 1:01.20 in the 100.
Both Stadler and Bott took part in Baker’s first place team finishes in the 200 medley relay (2:05.94) and the 400 free relay (4:11.27). Caitlin Lien and Avril Zickgraf joined Stadler and Bott in both relays.
On the boys side, Gabe Bott took the gold in the 100 free with a time of 1:05.42.
The Bulldogs girls team finished with 81 points for a second place finish, while the boys came in third with 12 points.
State qualifications
In order to qualify for state competition, swimmers must have times in the top 16 across all the districts in Oregon. Entries to the state competition at Cottage Grove on June 25-26 will be posted early next week.
