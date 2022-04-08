ST. GEORGE, Utah — The La Grande Swim Club recently competed well against a large field of regional competitors, placing highly at the Western Zone Short Course Senior Championships at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. The regional event, which included over 70 teams and north of 600 swimmers, took place from Wednesday, March 3 through April 2.
Four swimmers from the La Grande Swim Club — Tim Koza, Kaleo Theis, Sarah Koza and Becca Koza — competed at the regional club competition, three of which placed at this year’s 4A/3/A/2A/1A state meet for Cove.
Tim Koza earned the highest finish of the event, placing 13th in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:10.9. He also placed 18th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:56.91 and 20th in the 400-yard individual medley at 4:12.03 to conclude the event with three top-20 placements. Tim Koza also earned 29th place in the 200-yard backstroke at 1:57.7, 26th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01:38 and 51st in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:48.38.
Becca Koza earned a high placement in the 200-yard freestyle, taking 17th overall with a time of 1:54.39. She also placed 18th in the 1650-yard freestyle at 18:05.36 to conclude the event with two top-20 finishes. Becca Koza also earned 24th in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.2, 26th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.32, 32nd in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:16.46 and 40th in the 100-yard butterfly with a finish of 59.93.
Sarah Koza earned her top finish in the 200-yard breaststroke, placing 43rd overall with a time of 2:35.03. She also placed 44th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.06, 58th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.91, 83rd in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.74 and 120th in the 100-yard freestyle with a finish of 56.32.
Kaleo Theis rounded out the efforts with strong performances on the boys side, highlighted by a 48th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.77. Theis also placed 61st in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.42, 73rd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.57 and 91st in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:08.17 finish.
The Western Zone Short Course Championships concluded the La Grande Swim Club’s short course season. The team will have time off to train, before embarking on the long course season in May.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.