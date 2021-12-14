LA GRANDE — It was a strong showing by the home team at the 2021 La Grande December Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11, with the La Grande boys swim team taking first place overall and the girls team placing second by a narrow margin. Several of Cove’s standouts earned top marks in their respective events.
The Tigers scored 83 points on the boys side to edge out Pendleton (56 points) and the girls team placed second with 80 points, finishing just behind Pendleton with 90 points.
The La Grande 200-yard medley relay teams got the day started with first-place finishes on both the girls and boys side. The group of Anica Setser, Ahna Heideman, Chloe Lynch and McKinley Kruse completed the relay in a time of 2:13.73 to earn 14 points. On the boys side, Jake Weigand, Glenn Ricker, Drake Adair and Gabe Zamora completed the event in a time of 1:56.56 to take first.
La Grande Freshman Zane Ricker beat out Pendleton’s Ethan Harrison with a time of 1:53.16 to place first in the 200-yard freestyle.
In the girls 200-yard IM, Cove sophomore Sarah Koza won the event with a time of 2:14.23. Kruse (2:25.98) and Chloe Lynch (2:32.3) placed second and third. Cove was also well represented in the boys 200-yard IM, with senior Tim Koza taking first place at 2:01.49. Drake placed third with a time of 2:19.70.
Amongst a competitive field in the girls 50-yard freestyle, La Grande sophomore Shiloh Lynch took first place with a time of 26.11. La Grande junior Ella Setser took third place at 29.26. On the boys side, Cove junior Taylor Fox topped the field with a time of 24.41.
La Grande’s Glenn Ricker narrowly defeated Pendleton’s Cahill Robinson to take first place in the boys 100-yard butterfly. He clocked in at 56.37.
Shiloh Lynch was back in the girls 100-yard freestyle, taking first place with a time of 59.36. Drake(54.87) and Zamora(58.40) took the top spots on the boys side, placing first and second.
Cove’s Tim Koza took home another first place finish in the boys 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:00.76. He narrowly defeated Zane Ricker, who came in second at 5:01.45.
In the girls 100-yard breaststroke, Cove’s Sarah Koza defeated the field with a time of 1:12.11. Kruse placed second for La Grande at 1:18.24. On the boys side, Cove senior Kaleo Theis placed first with a time of 1:05.90.
The La Grande boys 400-yard freestyle relay team cruised past the competition, taking first palace at a time of 3:47.99.
Up next, La Grande will travel to compete against Lebanon High School on Dec. 18 for the team’s final meet of 2021. The Tigers have three meets at the start of 2022 before competing at districts and states in February.
Cove will have the rest of 2021 off before competing at Baker High School on Jan. 8.
