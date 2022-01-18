LA GRANDE — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, La Grande sports teams have felt the impact of the recent surge.
La Grande High School recently announced that the boys and girls wrestling duals against Ontario scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 are canceled. The programs also canceled a dual with Pendleton that was initially scheduled for Jan. 20. The La Grande boys team previously beat the Buckaroos 66-18 during a dual on Jan. 12 at Pendleton High School.
The La Grande boys basketball team has faced similar roadblocks, as its last three contests have been postponed. The girls and boys teams’ matchups against Powder Valley scheduled for Jan. 18 were both cancelled in the midst of an outbreak in the North Powder School District.
The Tigers saw the boys basketball contest against Ontario scheduled for Jan. 14 canceled after several Ontario players tested positive — the girls game was still played as La Grande picked up a 52-18 victory in the team’s Greater Oregon League opener. The La Grande boys team is yet to play a league matchup, following the postponement of matchups against Baker after both the Tigers boys and girls teams were in quarantine. The matchups against the Bulldogs are rescheduled for Feb. 8
The La Grande JV2 girls game scheduled for Jan. 20 was cancelled, while the JV2 boys team is still slated to play at Baket at 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley High School also cancelled several games after the school moved for Comprehensive Distance Learning for several days after 11 students tested positive for COVID-19. According to North Powder Superintendent Lance Dixon, students are slated to return to campus by Jan. 24.
The Badgers saw a weekend matchup originally scheduled for Jan. 15 against Griswold canceled on both the boys and girls sides after players on the Grizzlies were exposed to COVID-19.
After postponing a matchup at La Grande slated for Jan. 18, the Badgers’ next games are scheduled for Jan. 21 at Wallowa and Jan. 22 against Joseph.
