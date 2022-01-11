Cohen Schleich, of Estacada, wrestles with Kai Carson, of La Grande, at the Muilenburg tournament hosted at La Grande High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021. La Grande swept the competition earning 320 combined points to earn the title.
NAMPA, Idaho — In a large regional tournament against out-of-state schools, the La Grande boys and girls wrestling teams came away with strong showings.
The Tigers scored 109 points to place 12th out of 72 teams on the boys side at the 2022 Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho on the weekend of Friday, Jan 7. The girls team accumulated 34 points to finish 21st out of 50 competing schools.
Sophomore Kai Carson started the day with a third place finish in the boys 120-pound weight class. He defeated Columbia’s Payton Hernandez by a 11-6 decision in the third-place match. On the girls side, Delia Gulzow finished fifth place in the 120G weight class. She defeated Mountain Home’s Makayla Smith by fall to secure fifth place.
In the boys 132-pound division, senior Braden Carson took third place. He defeated Rocky Mountain’s Luke Jensen in the third-place match for a strong finish in a competitive weight class.
Junior Wyatt Livingston earned a sixth-place finish in the 170-pound division to conclude La Grande’s top-six placers. He was defeated by Post Falls’ Jose Laguna in the fifth-place matchup.
Sophomore Mason Wolcott went 4-2 at the 106-pound level, making it to round six of the consolation bracket.
Junior Joshua Collins made it to the quarterfinals at the 138-pound division, but was defeated by Orting’s Owen Cline. Collins would go on to lose in the consolation round six.
Ridge Kehr went 4-2 in the 152-pound division, making it to round six of the consolation rounds. Senior Brody MacMillan made it to round three of the championship rounds at 195, but ultimately fell and was defeated by Timberlake’s James Billingsley in the consolation round six.
Paige Allen went 2-2 at the 132G weight class, ultimately falling in the consolation round four. She earned victories over Flathead’s Alexus Cislo and Redmond’s Kore Medina. Annika Foster made it to the consolation round four at the 160G division.
Up next, the La Grande girls wrestling team will compete against Riverside in Boardman on Jan. 11. The boys team will face Pendleton on the road in a dual on Jan. 12 — wrestling is set to begin at 4 p.m.
