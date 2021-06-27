TURNER — The Tigers came up just short of going back-to-back in the 4A State Championship, but it was a solid showing for a team of primarily underclassmen.
La Grande tallied 167 points and finished as runner-up to Sweet Home with 262 points at the OWA 4A State Championship on Saturday, June 26, at Cascade High School.
Six La Grande underclassmen finished in the top six of their weight divisions, with two freshmen taking top-four spots. Junior Braden Carson won his second straight individual title, winning the 138-pound weight class.
Freshman Mason Wolcott lost to top-seeded Basen Rambo of Hidden Valley High School in the third place matchup to finish fourth overall in the 106-pound division. Wolcott came into the competition ranked eighth in the 106-pound weight division and knocked off fifth-seeded Colton Barklow of Elmira and third-seeded Bryce Haltiner of Tillamook.
Freshman Kai Carson took third place in the 120-pound weight division, defeating Blake Niemann of Philomath in the third place matchup. Sweet Home’s Jake Sieminski edged out Kai Carson in the third round and went on to win the weight class.
Joshua Collins, a sophomore, finished second place in the 132-pound division after being defeated by Junction City’s Evan Potter in the final match. Collins came in as the two-seed and lost by decision to Potter, a senior coming in as the number-one seed in the division.
Braden Carson earned his second career individual state championship, winning the 138-pound division. The junior won the 126-pound weight class last year for La Grande. Braden Carson edged out Stayton’s Eli Howard by fall in 3:15 to take the crown in the 138-pound division.
Sophomore Brysen Penaloza knocked off several higher ranked wrestlers to earn third place in the 145-pound weight division. Coming in as the six-seed, it was a difficult path for Penaloza. He took on fourth-seeded Wyatt Maffey of Sisters and won by decision in the second round. Penaloza then lost to top-seeded Brayden Newport of Sweet Home before defeating third-seeded Parker McKibbin of Tillamook on the consolation side of the bracket. In the third place matchup, Penaloza defeated Mazama’s Savien Burk, the two-seed, to take third overall in the 145-pound division.
Braxton Bisenius, a senior, placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class. Bisenius defeated second-seeded Kaden Christiansen of Woodburn before losing to fifth-seeded Ruben Hernandez of Ontario in the third place matchup.
In the 170-pound weight class, sophomore Wyatt Livingston placed fourth overall. Livingston defeated teammate Cole Shafer to move into the third place matchup, where he lost to Mason Buss of Siuslaw.
Following the graduation of multiple seniors from last year’s state championship team, La Grande exceeded expectations with such a young group this season. Losing Bisenius in the 152-pound division will hurt the Tigers, but most of La Grande’s wrestlers return next season. Braden Carson, now a two-time individual state champion, will return as the prospective top wrestler on the team next season.
