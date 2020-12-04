LOGAN, Utah — Former La Grande High School standout ballplayer Andrew Peasley, who made his debut start under center for the Utah State Aggies last week, was named a Manning Star of the Week on Monday, Nov. 30.
Peasley, who led the Aggies to their first win of the season with a stellar four-touchdown performance Nov. 26 against the New Mexico Lobos, was one of eight college quarterbacks, including those of powerhouses the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers, to receive the honor.
Utah State fell to a stellar Air Force defensive showing on Thursday, when Peasley threw two interceptions while leading the Aggies’ offensive effort.
Look for a full feature on the former La Grande Tiger in the Observer’s Tuesday, Dec. 8 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.