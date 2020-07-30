LA GRANDE — The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 18U baseball team used a six-run sixth inning to pull away for a 9-1 victory Monday, July 27, over Baker, while the 16U squad swept Pendleton in a doubleheader Tuesday, 7-5 and 17-1.
The 18U team already led 3-1 entering the sixth before quickly doubling the lead to four runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Cesar Rodriguez made it 6-1 with an RBI single, and Devin Bell knocked in two with a single for an 8-1 lead before Riley Miller capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Nick Bornstedt's RBI groundout put La Grande ahead 1-0 in the first and Bell, who had four RBIs and went 3 for 4, drove in two runs with a triple in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Wyatt Earp shut down Baker on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits in six innings and striking out seven.
Tuesday, the 16U team nearly let a 7-0 lead slip away before escaping with the win in the opener, then won the nightcap in a rout.
In the first game, the Legends scored three times in the fourth on Cole Shafer's RBI single, a bases-loaded hit batter and an error, and added four more runs in the fifth on Sam Tsiatsos' RBI single, a passed ball, a sacrifice fly by Sergio Staab and Owen Rinker's RBI single.
Pendleton scored four runs in the sixth and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but fell short in its rally.
La Grande left no doubt in the second game with a seven-run first inning and an eight-run fourth highlighting the easy win.
Jarett Armstrong's two-run triple put the Legends ahead for good early. Ryan Jones later swiped home, Staab and Eli Bisenius hit RBI singles, and runs scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch for a 7-0 margin.
Shafer's RBI groundout and another passed ball led to two more runs in the second. In the fourth, Armstrong capped a four-RBI game with a two-run single and Shafer drove in a run with a groundout for a 12-1 lead. Rinker singled home the 13th run of the night, and a hit batter and error led to two more runs before Tsiatsos ended the beatdown with a two-run single.
Armstrong, in addition to driving in four runs, tossed three scoreless innings for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.