AURORA — The Legends are on to the next round after a hot start to the postseason.
Following a 20-4 regular season, the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends defeated Mountainside Lobos in a 13-3 blowout at the Oregon American Legion state tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 4. A strong pitching outing from Riley Miller and a fast start at the plate led to a comfortable first-round victory for La Grande.
The Legends jumped out to an aggressive first inning at the plate, scoring eight runs in the opening frame. In his first at-bat of the game, Cole Jorgensen hit a three-RBI home run to score Payton Cooper and Devin Bell. Miller helped his own pitching cause, adding a three-run shot of his own later in the inning. After giving up three runs to Mountainside in the top of the first, La Grande extended an 8-3 lead after one inning.
La Grande held Mountainside scoreless for the remainder of the game, while the Legends added two runs in both the second and fourth innings. La Grande also added one run in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 13-3.
Miller was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs over four innings with six strikeouts. The future Clark College Penguin also finished with a productive statline at the plate, going 1-2 with one run and three RBIs. Miller finished with only three hits allowed after surrendering two hits and Mountainside’s only runs in the first inning.
Jace Schow had a productive day at the plate, going 3-3 with three RBIs. No batter tallied more bases than Jorgensen, who went 3-4 with eight total bases, three RBIs and one run.
The Legends combined for 12 total hits and drew six walks against the Mountainside pitching staff.
The Legends advance to the second round of the Oregon American Legion state tournament and will face Eugene OLE Athletics at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. Eugene is coming off a commanding 18-0 first-round victory over Ashland Pilots.
