LA GRANDE — Put four marks in the win column for the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends.
The 16U squad won both of its games Friday, July, 24, routing Hermiston 20-4 and Pendleton 13-2. Saturday, the 18U team toppled Hermiston in a doubleheader, 12-2 and 11-1.
La Grande instantly put Friday’s first game out of reach with a six-run first inning and added on with a 10-spot in the second that gave it a 16-0 lead.
A Cesar Rodriguez RBI single and a Jarett Armstrong sacrifice fly highlighted the first. La Grande also scored runs on a balk and on three passed balls.
Rodriguez knocked in his second run with a sacrifice fly to kick off the second-inning barrage, and Sergio Staab’s RBI double made it 8-0. A run scored on an error before Levi Earp’s RBI single pushed the margin to 10. A bases-loaded hit batter and walk allowed two more runs to score before Jace Schow’s RBI single gave the Legends a 13-run lead, and after an error and another bases-loaded walk, Cole Shafer capped the big inning with an RBI single.
Shafer, Derek Begin and Earp all drove in runs in the fourth.
Pendleton scored early in the nightcap before La Grande struck back and took control. Staab’s RBI groundout, Shafer’s two-run single and Armstrong’s RBI double gave the Legends a 4-1 lead after an inning, and a bases-loaded hit batter, a fielder’s choice and a balk extended the lead to 7-1 after two.
La Grande put the game away with six runs in the fourth on another bases-loaded hit batter, an error that led to two runs, a run-scoring single by Armstrong and a two-run single by Ryan Jones.
On Saturday, the 18U team plated 10 runs in the first two innings to coast to an easy win in the opener.
A double steal, a bases-loaded walk and Devin Bell’s two-run single gave the Legends a quick 4-0 lead after one. Braden Carson and Riley Miller both hit two-run doubles in the second inning to double the lead, and after a passed ball allowed another run to score, Logan Williams singled in a run for a 10-run advantage.
A passed ball and a groundout by Rodriguez in the fourth led to two more runs.
Cole Jorgensen gave La Grande all the offense it needed in the second game with a two-run double in the third that put the Legends ahead 2-1, and Miller and Nick Bornstedt followed with run-scoring singles to double the lead.
Rodriguez and Payton Cooper both knocked in runs in the fourth before Jorgensen capped a three-RBI day with a run-scoring single for a 7-1 advantage. Miller singled home another run and a walk, and a hit batter with the bases loaded extended the margin to 10-1.
Cooper scored the walk-off run in the fifth on a passed ball to enforce the mercy rule, La Grande’s fourth mercy rule win of the weekend.
