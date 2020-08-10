LA GRANDE — It wasn’t a typical summer for the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends in that they didn’t play an official American Legion schedule. Standards put in place due to COVID-19 rearranged how the team practiced for part of the season, and they didn’t take the field until July.
But one thing did become typical for the team — winning.
The 18U squad wrapped up the summer with four more wins during a three-day home tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-8, to finish with 15 wins in a row and a record of 15-2, while the 16U team won a pair of games Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3 and 4, to wrap its season at 16-1-1 and end on a 12-game winning streak.
“We were 31-3-1 as a program,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “Winning is not the ultimate goal. It’s getting better, competing, being a teammate and a young man. Our kids bought in, and generally that translates into being competitive.”
Thursday, the 18U team began the tournament with an 11-1 win over the Tri-City Bombers. Friday they swept the TC Blues, 5-2, and the World Baseball Colts based in Portland, 8-7, to finish pool play 3-0 — the only team to go undefeated in pool play. And Saturday they defeated the Colts again in the tournament championship, 7-6.
“The weekend was a great way to cap it off,” McKinley said.
Thursday night, the Legends scored 10 unanswered after the teams were tied at 1-1 through 2-1/2 innings. Wyatt Earp’s sacrifice fly started the scoring in a four-run third, and Riley Miller doubled home a run to give La Grande a 5-1 advantage. Braden Carson’s sacrifice fly in the fourth and Cole Jorgensen’s RBI single in the fifth made it 7-1, and in the sixth, Sam Tsiatsos hit a two-run single before an error led to two more runs and ended the game. Nick Bornstedt added a sacrifice fly, and Parker Robinson struck out 11 and allowed two hits in six innings.
McKinley called Robinson’s effort in what was likely his final appearance with the program “fantastic.”
“For him to go out on that note was awesome,” he said.
In their first game Friday, the Legends broke open a tie game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, which proved to be the difference in securing a second win.
The Legends loaded the bases, and with one out Tsiatsos walked in a run for a 3-2 lead. Riley Gregg then reached on an infield single, and Earp, who pitched a complete game for the win, helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.
The defense took over after that, with Tsiatsos at third base starting inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth before Jorgensen picked off a TC runner at first base in the seventh to end the game.
La Grande also scored on Sergio Staab’s sacrifice fly in the second and when Payton Cooper reached home following a bunt in the third.
Earp struck out five in the win, including three in the fourth inning with TC threatening after it already had scored a run to tie the game.
Later Friday, the Legends rallied from a 7-1 deficit to win in walkoff fashion.
The Colts led by six after 4-1/2 before La Grande began to rally. Gregg scored on a wild pitch and Cesar Rodriguez hit a two-run triple and later scored on a passed ball to trim the deficit to 7-5 after five. The Legends tied the game in the sixth when Gregg walked with the bases loaded and Staab scored on a passed ball, and the Legends won it in the seventh when Staab reached on an error, allowing Jorgensen to score.
“That was one of the things I’m most proud about. We never consider ourselves out of a game,” McKinley said. “Doesn’t matter what point, what the score is, our kids compete all the way through the game. That’s a perfect example of what can happen.”
Logan Williams tossed two hitless innings in relief and stuck out two batters for the win.
In Saturday’s title game, a rematch from Friday night, the Legends flipped the script and scored the first five runs. Tsiatsos drove in a run with a groundout in the third and Devin Bell followed with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead. A hit batter with the bases loaded and a wild pitch brought in two more runs in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage.
The Colts responded with a run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to surge ahead, but the Legends got the final say. Two straight errors to open the bottom of the sixth allowed the tying run to score, and Brodrick Hood followed with an RBI single to give La Grande the lead.
Miller tossed six innings for the win, and Bornstedt came on in relief and tossed a perfect seventh for the save, striking out two batters.
“It was just a great baseball game the kids played,” McKinley said. “They represented well. It was a great way to wrap up a fantastic summer program.”
16U finishes strong, too
The 16U team took two from Baker and Pendleton in consecutive days to conclude its season. On Aug. 3, the Legends defeated Baker 13-1 and Pendleton 23-11, and on Aug. 4 edged Pendleton 8-6 and blasted Baker again, 12-1.
Jarett Armstrong drove in four runs and Rodriguez had three RBIs in the first win over Baker. Armstrong drove in two with a single in the first for an early lead, and Rodriguez’s RBI single and Staab’s two-run single in the third made it 5-0. Rodriguez hit an RBI triple in the fifth then scored on a balk, and in the sixth La Grande scored six times — capped by Armstrong’s second two-run single and Tsiatsos’ RBI single for a 13-0 lead. Tsiatsos allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in six innings for the win.
Later came the offensive explosion that saw La Grande pound out 24 hits, including four from Eli Bisenius and three apiece by Cole Shafer and Rodriguez. Rodriguez drove in four runs, as did Austin Higgins.
La Grande scored the first 16 runs, with the early highlights a Rodriguez two-run double and Tsiatsos’ RBI single in the first, Williams’ RBI single and Shafer’s RBI double in the second, Bisenius’ RBI single and Derek Begin’s two-run double in the third, Rodriguez’s RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single by Higgins and Armstrong’s two-run double in a six-run fifth that helped stake a 16-0 lead.
Pendleton got back in the game with an 11-run fifth inning, aided by Luke Bensching’s two-run double and Nolan Enright’s two-run single, but La Grande put the game away for good with a seven-run seventh. Higgins’ two-run single and Shafer’s two-run double highlighted the frame.
A day later, La Grande had to rally in the latter innings to stave off Pendleton and beat them for the sixth time this summer.
Shafer, Armstrong and Tsiatsos all drove in runs during a three-run first for an early lead, but Pendleton scored the next six to go up 6-3, including five runs in the fifth.
The Legends evened the score in the bottom of the fifth on Higgins’ RBI single, a wild pitch and Armstrong’s sacrifice fly, then took the lead in the sixth when an error allowed Staab to score and Williams drove in a run with a single.
La Grande wrapped the season later with a sixth win against Baker for a perfect 6-0 summer against the squad.
Rodriguez singled home an early run in the first, and during a five-run second Higgins hit a two-run single and Jace Schow collected an RBI double. La Grande posted another five-spot in the fourth, marked by Tsiatsos’ two-run single and Noah McIlmoil’s RBI single, and the Legends added a run in the fifth on a wild pitch.
“It was the same theme, the same message, and the same feeling with both of those groups of kids,” McKinley said of the 16U and 18U squads. “The thing that rang true with both of them was their commitment to each other and their commitment to playing for their teammates.”
