LA GRANDE — American Legion baseball isn’t happening.
But the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends have been able to get on the field.
The 16U Legends split a doubleheader July 10 in Pendleton with a 4-3 victory and a 13-6 loss, then Tuesday swept Baker City on the road 13-5 and 9-1.
La Grande trailed Pendleton 3-2 entering the seventh inning of the opener and at one point was down to its final strike, but Jarett Armstrong reached on an error with the bases loaded that allowed Sergio Staab and Gabriel Zamora to score and gave the Legends the lead for good.
La Grande also scored twice in the third inning when Cole Shafer hit an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch. The Legends won despite getting just two hits.
Pendleton scored four times in the first inning of the nightcap and added on as it salvaged the split.
La Grande did pull within 6-5 in the fifth when Zamora scored on an error, Owen Rinker walked with the bases loaded and Jameson Stenkamp hit a sacrifice fly, but Pendleton responded with five runs in the home half of the fifth for an 11-5 lead.
In the opener Tuesday, La Grande used a seven-run second inning and a five-run fifth to kick off the sweep of Baker.
Austin Higgins tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single, and Shafer had the key hit in the inning, a two-run single that gave La Grande a 5-2 lead. Two errors and a bases-loaded hit batter led to three more runs, and Sam Tsiatsos capped it with an RBI single for an 8-2 lead.
Shafer capped his four-RBI day with a two-run triple in the fifth, and Zamora’s RBI single finished off the Legends’ scoring and gave them a 13-4 advantage.
In the second game, Tsiatsos, Rinker and Armstrong combined to throw a one-hitter, while La Grande took advantage of an error-prone Baker.
An error in the first and a bases-loaded walk in the third led to La Grande’s first two runs.
In the fourth, Armstrong scored on a passed ball, and errors led to three more runs for a 6-0 lead. Rinker’s fielder’s choice in the fifth drove in a run to make it 7-0, and Higgins added a two-run single in the seventh.
The 18U Legends were swept in a doubleheader in Baker Wednesday, 8-4 and 12-11.
Baker scored seven times in the fourth to break open a close game and go ahead 8-0.
La Grande got on the board in the sixth on Levi Earp’s sacrifice fly, then scored three times in the seventh on a home run by Parker Robinson, a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Earp and a Riley Miller RBI single.
In the second game, Baker rallied from a 10-2 deficit, scoring eight runs in the sixth to pull even, then won in walk-off fashion in the seventh.
Devin Bell hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh that put the Legends up 11-10, but in the bottom of the seventh, a wild pitch tied the score, and Sam McCauley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run.
Cole Jorgensen’s two-run double and an error led to a three-run first for La Grande. Levi Earp made it 4-0 with an RBI groundout in the second. The Legends then scored six times in the fourth to go ahead 10-2 on RBI singles by Braden Carson and Levi Earp, a Devin Bell RBI groundout, Robinson’s run-scoring double and Wyatt Earp’s two-run single.
The 18U team hosts Pendleton at 1 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Field.
