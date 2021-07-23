The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends Juniors lost two games in a row on Friday, July 23. The Legends lost 18-0 to Pepsi Diamondjaxx 16U before losing the second matchup of the day in a 12-1 final score against Ellensberg.
The Diamondjaxx were out for revenge after they lost to the Legends 16-14 on Wednesday, July 21. La Grande Legacy Ford only managed to tally two hits and were shut out by Pepsi Diamondjaxx 16U. Lane Rouse went 1-1 and Quinten Theiler went 1-2, but the Diamondjaxx held the rest of the Legends hitless.
Pepsi Diamondjaxx jumped out to a big 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. They added five runs in the second, two in the third and seven runs in the fourth inning. As a team, the Diamondjaxx compiled 14 hits and drew nine walks at the plate.
The Legends got their bats going a bit more in the second game, but still fell by a wide margin. Ellensberg scored two runs in both the first and second innings, before scoring four runs in each the third and fourth innings.
Carter Peasley led the way for La Grande Legacy Ford at the plate, going 2-3 with one run scored. Quinten Theiler knocked in the lone RBI of the game for the Legends in the third inning. The team managed seven hits, but struggled to score baserunners.
Ellensberg proved too much to handle, as the team tallied 14 hits and stole six bases. The game ended in five innings as the Legends Juniors dropped their second matchup of the day.
