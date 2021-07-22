LA GRANDE — A ninth inning rally almost spelled danger for the Legends Juniors.
Leading 16-9 heading into the final inning, the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends Juniors were able to hold off a rally from the Pepsi Diamondjaxx 16U. The visitors scored five runs in the final inning, but the Legends held on to win 16-14 on Wednesday, July 21, and improved to 6-9 on the season.
The Legends Juniors jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and never gave up the lead for the remainder of the game. However, Pepsi Diamondjaxx 16U out hit the Legends 17 hits to 13 and nearly pulled off a come-from-behind victory.
Carter Peasley was electric at the plate for La Grande, going 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. Quinten Theiler compiled a game-high four RBIs off a 2-5 performance at the plate.
The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends Juniors used six total pitchers, with starter Aiden Stanton being awarded the victory. Stanton pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
The Legends compiled 13 hits and used their speed on the bags to assist in scoring runs. The team tallied eight total stolen bases, with Noah and Griffin Mcilmoil stealing two bases each.
The Legends Juniors have now won five of their last six games and head to Pendleton on Friday and Saturday for upcoming matchups.
