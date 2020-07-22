LA GRANDE — The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 18U baseball team swept a pair of doubleheaders Saturday, downing Columbia Gorge 9-3 and 9-2, and topping Hodgen Distributing from Pendleton on Monday 11-7 and 13-2.
La Grande scored in each of the first four innings on the way to an easy win in Saturday’s opener. An error in the first inning led to two runs, and a Payton Cooper two-run single in the second made it 4-1. Nick Bornstedt’s RBI groundout and Devin Bell’s RBI single in the third brought the score to 6-2, and in the fourth a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit batter forced in three more runs for a 9-2 lead.
La Grande scored three times in the second inning to take the lead for good in the second game, with Bornstedt’s RBI single, a wild pitch and Brodrick Hood’s sacrifice fly making it 3-0. Cole Jorgensen’s RBI single and Bornstedt’s two-run double made it 6-0 in the fourth. RBI singles by Parker Robinson and Riley Miller and an error allowed three more runs to score in the fifth.
On Monday, La Grande broke the game open with an eight-run fourth to take control, then held Hodgen off in the late innings.
An error, a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit batter led to three of the runs in the big inning, and Robinson — who had four RBIs — doubled that total with a three-run double to make it 9-2. Two more miscues by Hodgen — another error and another bases-loaded walk — made it a nine-run lead.
The Legends already led 3-2 after two, with a passed ball and a Robinson RBI single in the first and a double steal leading to a run in the second.
The second game was put away early as the Legends scored four times in the first and six more times in the second on the way to a five-inning win.
Two-run singles by Robinson and Bornstedt made it 4-0 in the first. Cooper’s triple in the second drove in two more before he scored on a passed ball to make it 7-0, and RBI doubles by Jorgensen and Bornstedt — who had three hits and drove in three runs — made it 9-0 before a passed ball led to the 10th run.
Sergio Staab added a two-run single in the fourth and Hood drove in another run with a single.
16U Legends take three on Friday
The 16U team had three wins, topping Wallowa Valley Friday and taking down Hermiston twice on Tuesday, and tied with Pendleton on Friday.
The Legends broke open a tie game against Wallowa Valley with an eight-run fourth on the way to a 12-2 beatdown.
After an error and a passed ball led to two Wallowa Valley runs in the first, La Grande pulled even with Cole Shafer’s RBI single in the first and Noah McIlmoil’s RBI single in the third.
Then the floodgates opened.
RBI singles by Logan Williams and Sam Tsiatsos, an error and a Shafer RBI double made it 7-2 in the fourth. Another McIlmoil RBI single and a Wallowa error led to three more runs.
A wild pitch and an RBI single from Tsiatsos in the fifth ended the game early.
Later Friday, a battle between La Grande and Pendleton ended in a 5-5 tie.
La Grande was behind 5-3 in the sixth before Jace Schow’s RBI double and Williams’ RBI triple tied the game. Jarett Armstong and Tsiatsos also drove in runs in the game.
Tuesday, the Legends manhandled Hermiston 21-1 and 18-0.
Seven different players had at least two RBIs in the opener, with Cesar Rodriguez driving in four runs and Tsiatsos knocking in three.
La Grande scored three in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings, and busted the game open with nine in the second. A bases-loaded walk, hit batter and error led to the first four runs in the second-inning outburst. Austin Higgins’ RBI groundout and Schow’s two-run single made it 10-1. And an error and an Owen Rinker RBI single capped the inning and a 12-1 lead.
Schow and Shafer both drove in three runs in the nightcap as the Legends used two more big innings — an eight-run third and a six-run fourth — to pull away.
An RBI single by Tsiatsos and a two-run single by Shafer made it 4-0 in the third. A wild pitch led to another run, a passed ball plated another, an error scored a third and another passed ball scored a fourth before Schow’s sacrifice fly made it 9-0.
