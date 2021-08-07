AURORA — The title pursuit continues for the Legends.
The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends held off another late-inning rally to defeat the Marion Berries 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the Oregon American Legion state tournament on Friday, Aug. 6.
La Grande opened the scoring early, with Jace Schow hitting a single to score Payton Cooper and put the Legends up 1-0 after the first inning. The Berries struck back in the second, tying the game at 1-1 off a Carter Reilly RBI-single.
The Legends tipped the scales in the fourth, putting together a huge 3-run inning. Owen Rinker was thrown out at first on a dropped third strike, but Cesar Rodriguez scored on the play. In the next at-bat, Logan Williams tripled to left field to score Schow. Cooper then singled to left to score Aiden Stanton and extend the lead to 4-1. Marion added a run in the bottom of the inning to close the lead to 4-2 after four innings.
Both teams scored two runs each in the sixth inning, leading up to tight ending in the seventh. Riley Miller added an insurance run with a single to center field that scored Schow and stretched La Grande’s lead to 7-4.
Reilly was back at it for the Berries, hitting an RBI-single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to cut La Grande’s lead to 7-5. Wil VanVleck followed up with another RBI-single to score Hunter Hansen and trim the lead to just one. With the game on the line, Sam Tsiatsos struck out Ethan Wampole to secure the victory for the Legends and secure a spot in the semifinals
Tsiatsos earned the save, while Williams was the winning pitcher after throwing six innings and allowing four runs. He struck out four batters and allowed seven hits. Schow led the team in runs scored with two, while Devin Bell tallied two RBIs.
The Legends will play again on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8:00 p.m. in the semifinal matchup.
