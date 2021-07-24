LA GRANDE — The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 18’s closed out the La Grande American Legion Tournament with two emphatic wins on Saturday, July 24.
The Legends cruised past the Baker Bulldogs 11-1 in game one and turned an early deficit into a 12-2 victory against Hodgen Distributing in the nightcap. La Grande went 4-0 in the tournament and concluded its regular season before heading to state competition.
La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 11 - Baker Bulldogs 1
Sam Tsiatsos dominated on the mound from start to finish for La Grande Legacy Ford. The rising junior at La Grande High School allowed only one run through five innings and struck out nine opposing batters. Cole Jorgensen recorded one strikeout in relief to round out La Grande’s team total at 10 strikeouts.
Jorgensen was dominant at the plate as well, going 2-3 with three runs and one RBI. Cesar Rodriguez and Jace Schow both added two-run performances in the blowout victory.
Tsiatsos helped his own cause on the mound, hitting the game-ending RBI-single to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The hit extended La Grande’s lead over Baker to 11-1 and ended the game by mercy rule.
La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 12 — Hodgen Distributing 2
After dominating from start to finish in their first three games of the tournament, the Legends faced a hurdle in the final game of the weekend. Hodgen Distributing took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second off a wild pitch that scored a runner and an RBI-single by Matthew Demianew.
Starter Blane Peal was performing well for Hodgen, before a line drive off the bat of Devin Bell struck the pitcher in the leg. Peal was removed from the game due to the injury, which led to La Grande having their way with the following relief pitchers.
After the injury, the Legends drew four straight walks and tied the game at 2-2 after two innings. La Grande Legacy Ford went on to score four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth, going on to win 12-2.
Bell was stellar at the plate, going 2-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Tsiatsos and Riley Miller both scored two runs each, while Aiden Stanton added two RBIs.
Bell and Sergio Staab both pitched three innings and held Hodgen Distributing’s total hit count to four.
Up next, the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 18’s will compete at the state tournament at North Marion High School in early August.
