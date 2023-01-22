MOLALLA — The string of success continued for the La Grande boys swim team.
The Tigers won seven of 11 events and recorded yet another meet victory Saturday, Jan. 21, in Molalla, for their third win in as many weeks.
The Ricker brothers once again played a key role in the team effort, with both Zane and Glenn winning two individual races and helping the relay teams to two additional victories. Zane went a perfect 4-for-4, individually taking the boys 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.09, and the 500 freestyle in 5:01:79, winning by 14 and 54 seconds, respectively. Both relay races he swam on, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay, also took home top honors in respective times of 1:38.34 and 3:43.93. Glenn Ricker, Drake Adair and Evan Zastrow made up the other three legs of the 200 freestyle relay, and Adair, Gabe Zamora and David Gislason were the rest of the 400 freestyle relay.
Glenn Ricker individually took the 1-00 butterfly in 55.25 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.48. Along with the 200 freestyle relay win, he added a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay, as he, Jake Weigand, Gislason and Zastrow finished the race in 1:52.34.
Gislason also had a strong individual day, winning the boys 200 individual medley in 2:20.69, and also taking third in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.55). Zastrow added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.51.
Weigand added a second-place finish behind Zane Ricker in the 200 freestyle in 2:05.37, and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.12), and Adair was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.25.
Also on the boys side, Cove’s Taylor Fox earned a pair of runner-up efforts, placing second in both the 50 freestyle in 23.62, and in the 100 freestyle in 53.29.
La Grande finished with 135 points, 29 ahead of second-place Silverton. Cove finished in eighth with 14 points.
The girls side of the meet saw a tight race for third place that involved host Molalla, La Grande and Cove. In the end, Molalla finished with 57 points to take third (behind Silverton and Corbett at 135 and 76 points, respectively) while Cove scored 56 points and La Grande netted 55 points.
The Koza sisters had a hand in three victories, a second-place and a pair fourth-place efforts to help the Leopards edge La Grande for fourth in the team standings.
Becca Koza earned two individual victories, taking the girls 200 freestyle by more than 10 seconds in a winning time of 1:58.41, and later the 100 freestyle in 53.90. Sarah Koza, meanwhile, won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.87, and was second in the 200 IM in 2:20.44. The duo was also on the fourth-place 200 medley relay team in 2:12.98 with Evey Spence and Ally Gettman, and the quartet of the Kozas, Gettman and Angel Shields-Marr was fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:04.19.
The La Grande girls didn’t earn any event victories, but their depth allowed them to pile up points to get into the top five.
LHS was strongest in the 400 freestyle relay, as Hannah Zamora, Anica Setser, Chloe Lynch and McKinley Kruse placed second with a time of 4:30.01.
Individually, Setser was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.08, as was Lynch in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.24. Kruse posted two third-place finishes, one in the 200 IM in 2:30.53, and one in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.73. Zamora added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.88 and was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.38, and Setser placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.02.
Also fifth was Zamora, Lynch, Kruse and Ahna Heideman in the 200 medley relay in 2:13.75.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.