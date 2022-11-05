EUGENE — The La Grande girls cross-country team got the same level of top-end domination at the 4A state championships as it did a year ago.
And this year, the Tigers got the needed finishing touch from their No. 5 runner to secure the first cross-country championship in program history.
La Grande placed three finishers in the top four and four in the top 15, led by Cecilia Villagomez’s second-place finish, to win the 4A girls title Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Villagomez (19:13.8), Emily Tubbs (19:35.9) and Brooke Perry (19:38.1) paved the way for the Tigers with a 2-3-4 finish to set the tone for the day, while Kiah Carlson (20:37.7) followed in 15th place. The fifth La Grande runner, Karli Kretschmer, crossed the finish line in 53rd place.
Head coach Alma Crow said earlier in the week it would be important for La Grande to get a solid finish from its fifth-place runner, and the Tigers got just that from the freshman, who completed the course in 22:33.0.
Faith Calhoun, the sixth runner for La Grande, was 57th in 22:55.0, and Anne Sweet rounded out the Tigers in 89th in 25:04.0.
Tubbs, the defending state champion who had won 15 races in a row, was neck-and-neck with Phoenix’s Kyla Potratz, the eventual winner Saturday, for the first two miles before slipping to third.
The state title is the third for a girls sports program at LHS, alongside back-to-back state championships by the softball team in 2018 and 2019, and ends a run of close calls by the LHS cross-country program, which took fourth a year ago and, in 2016, was second by just five points.
Saturday, La Grande finished with 62 points as a team, well in front of runner-up Philomath, which had 84 points. Crook County (139 points) was a distant third.
