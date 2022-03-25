LA GRANDE — After a phenomenal season on the hardwood, Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball player Sailor Liefke earned national recognition for her overall performance.
The junior guard from Sunnyside, Washington led the Mountaineers with 16.1 points per game this year. She averaged 3.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds en route to a first-team all Cascade Collegiate Conference selection. Liefke shot 42.5% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc this season.
Liefke is the first Mountaineer to earn a spot on the NAIA women’s All-American teams since Jane Nelson did so in the 2019-20 season. Liefke’s selection marked the 12th overall All-American selection under Eastern head coach Anji Weissenfluh.
The junior was an anchor for Eastern, starting in all 30 games and totaling 24 double-digit scoring efforts.
The Mountaineers finished the season 22-11 overall and 18-4 in conference play. After losing to Southern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament semifinals, Eastern earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships. Despite a tight game in the 4/13 matchup, Eastern ultimately fell 73-67 to Sterling College to mark the end of the season.
