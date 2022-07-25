TUCSON, Ariz. — The La Grande Little League Juniors softball team lost its first two games at the West Regional Tournament over the weekend, dropping its opener Saturday, July 23, to Marana, Arizona, 18-8, and Sunday, July 24, to Colusa, Northern California, 13-3.
La Grande was in control early in its opener July 23, scoring in each of the first three frames and taking an 8-0 lead after 2-1/2 innings.
A two-out, two-run double by Kallyn Harnack and an RBI double in the next at bat from Cassidy Hogge gave La Grande a 3-0 first-inning lead.
La Grande added to the lead in the second thanks to another two-out rally. With the bases loaded following a single and two walks, Harnack game through again, clearing the bases with her second double of the game to extend the lead to 6-0. Hogge followed with an RBI single to make it a seven-run lead.
A wild pitch allowed Mikenzy Spence to score in the third to briefly make the score 8-0 La Grande.
But Marana turned the game, tying it by the fourth and taking command — and winning it — in the fifth. Marana scored twice in the bottom of the third to get on the scoreboard, then used five hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error to score six times in the fourth and tie the game at 8-8.
In the fifth, La Grande went down in order, while Marana got rolling again. Bella Sayre scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to start the rally, one which saw Marana score 10 times. An error, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice allowed four runs to score and made it 13-8. Back-to-back RBI singles made it 15-8, and after another run scored on a passed ball, Addi Lee drove in the game-ending runs with a two-run single.
Harnack had a hand in seven of the eight runs for La Grande, finishing with five RBIs and two runs scored. She and Hogge each finished with two hits to power the offense. La Grande had six hits total.
On July 24, La Grande again grabbed the early lead but again saw it vanish in the loss to Colusa.
La Grande scored all three of its runs in the first inning, Hogge hit a two-out, two-run single in the first for a 2-0 lead, and Harnack scored on a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 advantage.
Colusa scored twice in the first to stay close, then took the lead for good with a six-run third. Abril Guzman drove in the tying run with a double and later scored a go-ahead run on a passed ball for a 4-3 advantage. Two errors, a single and a hit batter allowed four more runs to score and extended the lead to 8-3 through three. Colusa added two more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, with the game-ending run scoring on an error.
La Grande managed just one hit after the first inning, a single by Carleigh Radke leading off the fifth.
The team is slated to play a third game Tuesday night, July 26, at 6 p.m. The opponent is yet to be determined.
