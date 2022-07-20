LA GRANDE — Gary Krantz said team unity has been a key for the La Grande Little League juniors softball team.
Krantz, the manager of that squad, has witnessed that first hand this summer as the team has gone undefeated — 18-0 — won a state championship, and starting this weekend will represent the state at the West Regional Tournament in Arizona.
“The thing (head coach) Rob (Harnack) and I coach the most is the way a team represents a family on the field and when they’re off that field,” Krantz said. “We do our best to build unity, and that’s what these girls do — they come together (and) they support one another. We’re very big on teaching that.”
The team united in a big way last weekend, claiming the state championship July 15-17 in Redmond. La Grande defeated Crook County, and twice defeated Klamath Falls, including in the championship, 12-9, on Sunday, July 17.
La Grande opened with a win over Klamath Falls in its first game on July 15, 9-4, to reach the semifinals. La Grande followed up with a 4-0 shutout of Crook County on July 16 to reach the championship round.
Klamath Falls shook off the early loss and earned three straight wins — over Corvallis, Clackamas and Crook County — to reach the final, but came up short in the rematch.
The team carried some momentum and mettle built during the district tournament championship — one that saw them win despite being hampered with errors — into state, and kept rolling.
“This weekend, I don’t know what it was — sometimes our bigger hitters weren’t hitting, and then our ones that weren’t always our best hitters stepped up,” Krantz said. “It actually fell together. It was nice.”
The team is made up of 11 players who have all contributed in some fashion to the team’s undefeated run. La Grande has formidable pitchers, solid hitters and versatile players all around the field.
“When you show up to play like these girls do when it’s gametime, it’s great. It’s fun to watch when it all clicks,” he said. “Sometimes it’s softball, it’s still Little League, there’s still errors, they’re learning, but every single one of these girls is coachable. I’ve got girls that have played since they were 4 years old and they’re still learning. … That’s a big part of winning is their attitude, the way they do it. They’re phenomenal. I’ve coached a lot of them a lot of years.
They’re pretty good, and they’re a lot of fun.”
Izabelle Martin, the team’s captain, most experienced player and starting pitcher, is excited about what the team has accomplished.
“I think it’s really impressive that we’re a really young team and we’ve made it this far,” she said. “I’ve never gone to regionals before, so doing it with such a young group and all these girls, it’s really good.”
Krantz said the community has jumped behind this team in its run for regionals. The team had a short turnaround to get ready for the tournament, leaving Thursday, July 21, for an 18-hour drive ahead of their Saturday, July 23, opener. That has left them with just a few days to fundraise and get ready for the trip, but the backing is arriving quickly. Two gofundme.com accounts have been set up to help fund travel to Arizona, and as of late July 19, had about $5,000 raised between the two.
“The support that we’ve had from the community trying to get these girls down to Arizona is actually overwhelming at times,” Krantz said. “A lot of parents, a lot of coaches are teary-eyed at some things.”
Once it arrives, La Grande opens play at 8 a.m. July 23, against Marana Little League out of Arizona, one of nine teams competing for a spot in the Little League World Series. They’ll be battling against teams from Arizona, Washington, California, Utah, Nevada and Alaska for that World Series bid. The championship, should La Grande advance, is July 27.
Krantz knows the team will see good opposition.
“We’re going to see some competition down there that we don’t see, and that’s great for these girls,” he said. “I’m just hoping that by the end, when the dust clears, we’ve got one or two more runs than they do. Obviously the goal in our mind is to go to the World Series, which would be phenomenal and so much fun for these girls, but as long as we play ball and leave everything on the field every time and we keep our heads up and pick each other up, we’ll do just fine.”
The key, Martin said, will be for the team to enjoy itself.
“I hope we’re going to kick butt. I really hope that we’ll play like our team,” she said. “We’re fun, we’re goofy, we’re loud, and once we shut down we don’t play well. I hope we can have the most fun.”
