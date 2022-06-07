UNION — The “Oldest Show in the Northwest” is back for its 115th year.
And there will be an addition to the rodeo at this year’s Eastern Oregon Livestock Show.
The EOLS is in full swing this week in Union, with the youth showmanship events already underway and auction, rodeos, horse racing and extreme bulls on the slate. The livestock show also will be the site of a unique show to wrap up the week Sunday morning, June 12.
Rodeo Director Darren Hansen said an event new to Union will be run during this year’s rodeo performance — ladies breakaway roping. He said getting the event added to the day sheet has been a work in progress for a couple of years.
“We were trying to get a feel for it. Now we’re doing it and (it) looks like a lot are doing it,” Hansen said.
Indeed, Hansen said the event is jam-packed. There are 10 competitors scheduled all three days of the rodeo itself, and an additional 28 women set to compete in the slack portion outside of the rodeo’s main run.
It’s not the only rodeo event that is filled to the brim with talent, either. Hansen said there are 50 contestants signed up for the Ed Miller Xtreme Bulls event on June 9, which is the maximum number of slots available.
Last year’s Ed Miller saw a tie between Ruger Piva and Payton Fitzpatrick, each turning in rides of 84 points and taking home more than $3,400 — combining for more than half of the purse.
Piva is back to defend his title, and will be matched up against a field of former champions and local talent.
Among those currently slated to compete are Roscoe Jarboe, Jordan Spears and Parker Breding, the 2019 champion.
Riders with local connections include Cody Campbell, of Summerville, Austin Miller, of Imbler, and Clayton Savage, who Hansen said is a Cove graduate. Derek Kolbaba, of Walla Walla, who grew up in Joseph, is also set to ride June 9. The Xtreme Bull Riding starts at 6:30 p.m.
PRCA rodeo and horse racing begin at 4 p.m. June 10 and run through the weekend, kicking off at 2 p.m. June 11 and 1:30 p.m. June 12.
Last year’s rodeo contestants took home a combined payout of more than $51,000.
While he didn’t have an explanation for why, Hansen said the June 10 and 12 slates are the fullest this weekend.
He did note that horse racing contestants are fewer than normal this year, and track conditions could further hamper racing given the recent rains. He doesn’t expect the added moisture of recent weeks, though, to have an impact elsewhere in the arena.
“It shouldn’t on the rodeo side. The only thing that would impede anything is if there were standing water,” he said.
The final day on June 12 includes a free event starting at 10 a.m. featuring Todd Pierce, the founder of Riding High Ministries. During the event, Pierce, a pastor and former bareback riding champion, will train an unbroken horse. A free breakfast, starting at 8 a.m. is included with the event.
EOLS staff has been bustling to get ready, and EOLS President Dave Billings said the team is looking forward to “just getting this thing off the ground, and looking forward to better weather.”
The 4-H and FFA showmanship already has been impacted by the wet spring, with horse showing that began June 6 moved from the arena to the grass parking lot due to damp conditions.
“That’s probably the only thing (moving),” Billings said. “We have hopes of drier weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.