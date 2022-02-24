UNION COUNTY — At the conclusion of the Old Oregon League district championship games, a slew of Union and Wallowa County basketball players were named to the all-district teams.

Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon headlined the selections, earning player of the year on the boys side.

Union County and Wallowa County swept the coach of the year awards. Imbler’s Tony Haddock was named boys coach of the year after leading the Panthers to a 7-5 record. Imbler’s roster consisted of three upperclassmen and nine sophomores. On the girls side, Wallowa’s Greg Oveson led a young roster to a 8-3 record in league play and 16-8 overall.

On the boys side, Union County athletes Patrick Frisch of Cove and Kaden Krieger of Powder Valley were named to the first team. Joseph’s Blade Suto also earned first-team honors.

Imbler’s Rachael Stirewalt and Powder Valley’s Dallee Bingham both earned first-team nominations. Dallee Bingham helped lead the Badgers to a runner-up finish in the Old Oregon League district tournament.

Chase Homan (Joseph), Cole Martin (Powder Valley) and Justin Frost (Imbler) earned second-team nominations on the boys side. On the girls side, Sophie Moeller (Wallowa), Aimee Meyers (Joseph), Jaycee Gray (Powder Valley) and Gracie Evans were named to the second team.

After strong seasons on their respective teams, Willie Gibbs (Wallowa), Jake Bingaman (Imbler), Caleb Wiggins (Cove), Wyatt Burgess (Cove), James Burney (Joseph), Hayden Hite (Joseph), Case Olson (Powder Valley) and Kaiden Dalke (Powder Valley) earned honorable mention.

On the girls side, Laurel Marler (Cove), Jodi Bingham (Powder Valley), Libby Fisher (Wallowa), Cooper Nave (Joseph) and Joelle Treat (Imbler) were selected to the honorable mention squad.

