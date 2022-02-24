Wallowa’s Zoe Hermens drives to the basket against Elgin’s Gracie Evans during a quarterfinal matchup in the Old Oregon League district tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Cougars defeated the Huskies 28-18 to advance to the semifinals.
Powder Valley's Dallee Bingham patrols the high post in search of an open teammate during the Old Oregon League girls championship game against Nixyaawii at Baker High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Golden Eagles took advantage of a big second-half run to top the Badgers 59-39.
Powder Valley's Kaden Krieger (20) tries to get past the defense of a Condon defender during the Badgers' 80-63 win over the Blue Devils in the OSAA 1A State Championship playoff on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Cove's Patrick Frisch shoots a free throw during the third-place game of the Old Oregon League District Tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Cove edged Joseph, 46-42, to earn a playoff berth.
UNION COUNTY — At the conclusion of the Old Oregon League district championship games, a slew of Union and Wallowa County basketball players were named to the all-district teams.
Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon headlined the selections, earning player of the year on the boys side.
Union County and Wallowa County swept the coach of the year awards. Imbler’s Tony Haddock was named boys coach of the year after leading the Panthers to a 7-5 record. Imbler’s roster consisted of three upperclassmen and nine sophomores. On the girls side, Wallowa’s Greg Oveson led a young roster to a 8-3 record in league play and 16-8 overall.
On the boys side, Union County athletes Patrick Frisch of Cove and Kaden Krieger of Powder Valley were named to the first team. Joseph’s Blade Suto also earned first-team honors.
Imbler’s Rachael Stirewalt and Powder Valley’s Dallee Bingham both earned first-team nominations. Dallee Bingham helped lead the Badgers to a runner-up finish in the Old Oregon League district tournament.
Chase Homan (Joseph), Cole Martin (Powder Valley) and Justin Frost (Imbler) earned second-team nominations on the boys side. On the girls side, Sophie Moeller (Wallowa), Aimee Meyers (Joseph), Jaycee Gray (Powder Valley) and Gracie Evans were named to the second team.
After strong seasons on their respective teams, Willie Gibbs (Wallowa), Jake Bingaman (Imbler), Caleb Wiggins (Cove), Wyatt Burgess (Cove), James Burney (Joseph), Hayden Hite (Joseph), Case Olson (Powder Valley) and Kaiden Dalke (Powder Valley) earned honorable mention.
On the girls side, Laurel Marler (Cove), Jodi Bingham (Powder Valley), Libby Fisher (Wallowa), Cooper Nave (Joseph) and Joelle Treat (Imbler) were selected to the honorable mention squad.
