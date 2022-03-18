La Grande’s Cole Jorgensen (51) and Kenai Huff (54) line up Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, during the Tigers’ 44-22 loss to the Estacada Rangers in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 4A state football tournament at Sandy High School.
Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon (7) looks for his receiver at Baker High School on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Badgers lost to the Adrian Antelopes 46-38 in the OSAA 1A State Championship game in a heartbreaking finale that saw Adrian come back in the fourth quarter to take the title. Dixon was one of 11 first-team all-league nominations on Powder Valley’s roster.
Brody MacMillan leads La Grande onto the field against Ontario at Community Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. MacMillan was chosen as Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year after a stellar season at the running back position.
La Grande’s Cole Jorgensen (51) and Kenai Huff (54) line up Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, during the Tigers’ 44-22 loss to the Estacada Rangers in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 4A state football tournament at Sandy High School.
Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon (7) looks for his receiver at Baker High School on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Badgers lost to the Adrian Antelopes 46-38 in the OSAA 1A State Championship game in a heartbreaking finale that saw Adrian come back in the fourth quarter to take the title. Dixon was one of 11 first-team all-league nominations on Powder Valley’s roster.
Brody MacMillan leads La Grande onto the field against Ontario at Community Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. MacMillan was chosen as Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year after a stellar season at the running back position.
BAKER CITY — In the game’s 70th annual rendition, the East-West Shrine Game in Baker City will feature several of Union County’s top football players.
La Grande lineman Cole Jorgensen will represent La Grande as a starter, lining up on the offensive and defensive lines. Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon earned a spot, playing at quarterback and linebacker. La Grande’s Brody MacMillan was selected on the list of alternate players.
Jorgensen was named this year’s Greater Oregon League defensive player of the year and first-team league offense, as well as earning a spot on the all-state offensive and defensive teams. The senior was named first-team defense and honorable mention on offense among top 4A football players across the state.
Dixon was a key piece in a state title push by the Badgers this year, which came up just one score short in a narrow loss to Adrian. Powder Valley concluded the year 11-2 overall and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the 1A rankings.
MacMillan, a running back, was a key piece of both La Grande’s offensive and defensive efforts, helping the Tigers finish the year 7-2 overall. La Grande’s season came to a conclusion in the 4A state quarterfinals. MacMillan’s bruising rushing style earned him Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year honors, as well as taking home a first-team district defensive selection at linebacker. The senior also earned second-team all-state offensive honors and an honorable mention defensive selection.
This year’s game is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Throughout the history of the game, the East team holds a 34-31-3 advantage. The East team was victorious in last year’s matchup, running away with a 34-6 advantage.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.