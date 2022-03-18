BAKER CITY — In the game’s 70th annual rendition, the East-West Shrine Game in Baker City will feature several of Union County’s top football players.

La Grande lineman Cole Jorgensen will represent La Grande as a starter, lining up on the offensive and defensive lines. Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon earned a spot, playing at quarterback and linebacker. La Grande’s Brody MacMillan was selected on the list of alternate players.

Jorgensen was named this year’s Greater Oregon League defensive player of the year and first-team league offense, as well as earning a spot on the all-state offensive and defensive teams. The senior was named first-team defense and honorable mention on offense among top 4A football players across the state.

Dixon was a key piece in a state title push by the Badgers this year, which came up just one score short in a narrow loss to Adrian. Powder Valley concluded the year 11-2 overall and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the 1A rankings.

MacMillan, a running back, was a key piece of both La Grande’s offensive and defensive efforts, helping the Tigers finish the year 7-2 overall. La Grande’s season came to a conclusion in the 4A state quarterfinals. MacMillan’s bruising rushing style earned him Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year honors, as well as taking home a first-team district defensive selection at linebacker. The senior also earned second-team all-state offensive honors and an honorable mention defensive selection.

This year’s game is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Throughout the history of the game, the East team holds a 34-31-3 advantage. The East team was victorious in last year’s matchup, running away with a 34-6 advantage.

