LA GRANDE — Graduating senior football players from around the area will be putting their talents on display one last time at the high school level in La Grande.
Several local standouts from Union and Wallowa counties will play in the annual Oregon 8-Man All-Star Football game on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University.
“The seniors that really missed out on a lot this year get the chance to have a game that they wouldn't otherwise have,” said Oregon 8-Man Football Coaches Association Commissioner Chuck Steeves.
The all-star game has been showcasing local talent since the early 1990s, with last year’s game being canceled due to COVID-19. Coaches nominate athletes from all-league and all-state lists to compete as all-stars.
Seven Union County football players will partake in the game, including three from Powder Valley, two from Imbler and two from Elgin. Joining the Union standouts on the East All-Stars are two Wallowa High School players.
Running back Ethan Stephens, lineman Eric Newman and lineman Hunter Lind represent Powder Valley at the all-star game. The Badgers finished 4-2 on the season, including winning a 70-58 shootout in the season finale against Adrian/Jordan Valley.
Imbler sends lineman Wyatt Frost and running back/linebacker Isaac Herron to the all-star game. Both served as captains on an Imbler team that finished the season 3-2.
Gage McKay and Wyatt Hallgarth represent Elgin in the matchup, following a shortened season in which the Huskies went 0-2.
For Wallowa, running back/linebacker Zeb Hermens and running back/safety Zeb Ramsden represent the Cougars. In the shortened season, Wallowa compiled a 4-1 record.
The combined rosters include 26 athletes to compete in the 8-man matchup. In a typical season prior to the pandemic, Steeves and the coaches association would have around 40 athletes present.
“It’s honestly been a nightmare, but we’re trying to be as flexible as possible and hope that the kids are flexible in order to make everything work,” Steeves said.
The athletes will practice throughout the week at EOU and take part in the 8-man all-star event on June 26 at Community Stadium in La Grande. Fans are encouraged to attend, with a 50% capacity limit still in place at the stadium.
“It’s really important for all of us that we really showcase 8-man football,” Steeves said. “It’s a great game and a game that we love.”
