ELGIN — The Leopards got their season started on the right foot, defeating the Elgin Huskies in three hard-fought sets on Thursday, Sept. 2. Cove won the first three sets 25-16, 25-24 and 25-19.
Senior Rachel Baird led the way with 15 kills and junior Kami Smith recorded four aces. Freshman Autumn Dobbs had four blocks.
Each set between the Leopards and Huskies was a battle, with Cove holding slight advantages throughout most of the contest. Cove took a 10-8 lead in the first set and rattled off six straight points to pull away. After jumping out to a 21-16 advantage, the Leopards scored four straight points and won the first set.
The second set was neck-and-neck, with Elgin tying the score at 15-15 midway through. Cove led 20-18 before extending the lead to 24-19. The Huskies fought back to tie the game at 24-24, but the Leopards won the final point of the set on a back-and-forth rally.
In the third set, Elgin played tough to keep their hopes alive. The game stood at 17-16 in favor of Cove before the Leopards extended their lead to 21-16. An emphatic block by Smith ended the set 25-19 as Cove secured the victory.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we have a lot of good kids,” head coach Brett Moore said. “They just need some more experience, so we’re getting there.”
Cove will play its next matchup at Pine Eagle on Sept. 3, while Elgin will compete at the Cat Clash Tournament at Stanfield High School on Sept. 4.
Powder Valley football dominates Dufur in season-opening contest
DUFUR — The Badgers came out strong in week one, dominating the Dufur Rangers 42-14.
Senior quarterback Reece Dixon scored Powder Valley’s first touchdown of the year on a quarterback scramble to put the Badgers up 8-0. Both teams played evenly early on as there were no other scores in the first quarter.
Both teams exchanged scores in the second quarter, heading into halftime with the score at 22-14 in favor of Powder Valley.
In the second half, it was all Powder Valley as the Badgers shut out the Rangers for the remainder of the game. Two straight touchdowns extended the team’s lead to 36-14 before Cole Martin ran in a 67-yard touchdown to put the icing on the cake.
Powder Valley is slated to play its first home game of the year next week against Elgin on Sept. 9.
Baker volleyball wins five-set thriller against Union
UNION — The Bobcats fell to 2-3 on the season in a tightly contested matchup at home against the Baker Bulldogs.
Baker got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18. Union fought back with the game on the line in the next two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-13. In a deciding fifth set, the Bulldogs won 15-11 to secure the victory.
Up next, Union will compete at the Cat Clash Tournament on Sept. 4.
Baker/Powder Valley girls soccer wins big at Four Rivers
ONTARIO — The Baker/Powder Valley co-op girls soccer team defeated Four Rivers 5-1 to secure its first win of the season and improve to 1-3.
Baker/Powder Valley jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first half and managed to add an additional goal in the second half to secure the victory.
The two teams will match up again in Baker/Powder Valley’s next matchup at home on Sept. 7.
EOU soccer drops to 0-2 with road defeat
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The Mountaineers fell to 0-2-0 on the season after losing 1-0 on the road at The Master’s University.
Giorgio Martino scored the lone goal of the game in the 20th minute with a strike into the upper right side of the net. At the end of the first half, The Master’s held a 11-3 advantage in shots. The Master's finished the game with a 16-8 advantage in total shots.
Goalkeeper Noah Galow recorded nine saves for Eastern, but the Mountaineers failed to find the back of the net throughout the game. Carlos Murillo led the Mountaineers with two shots.
Up next, Eastern will remain in California for a matchup against Hope International at 12 p.m. on Sept. 4.
