LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers came away victorious in their home opener against Montana Western in front of a packed house at Community Stadium in La Grande. Eastern held off a late comeback attempt and won a neck-and-neck contest 35-28.
It was a pass-heavy offensive attack, as Kai Quinn threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Quinn also added a team-high 46 rushing yards.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Cade Reed after a strong first drive of the game. The next two touchdowns came at the hands of Montana Western’s Reese Neville, who scored two separate two-yard rushing touchdowns.
Looking to extend the lead to two scores, Montana Western fumbled at the Eastern goal line, causing a major momentum swing right before halftime. The Mountaineers marched down the field quickly and tied the game at 14-14 with a three-yard touchdown pass from Quinn to Tyler Brown. Just a few plays later, linebacker Zak Donato intercepted UMW quarterback Jon Lund and ran in for a 29-yard pick-six. Eastern led 21-14 at the half.
The Mountaineers led the entire second half, but Montana Western made a strong comeback attempt. Sage Wilkerson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Quinn to extend the lead to 28-14.
With Eastern in the driver’s seat, Neville added his third rushing touchdown of the day to bring the Bulldogs back within one score.
Redshirt-freshman receiver Jonah Blackham took matters into his own hands, making arguably the catch of the year in the back of the end zone during the fourth quarter. Blackham dragged his toe just inside the end zone to score a 17-yard touchdown reception from Quinn to put the Mountaineers up 35-21.
Lund led a strong effort late in the game for the Bulldogs, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mounts to cut the lead to one possession. The Mountaineers recovered the ensuing onside kick, but punted it away to give Montana Western one last chance. With the final seconds running off the clock, Solo Taylor recorded a sack to end the game and secure the victory.
The Mountaineers will have a week off before returning to action on the road against Carroll College on Sept. 18
Powder Valley sweeps Nixyaawii and Griswold
Two games. Two sweeps. It was a strong performance for Powder Valley volleyball this Saturday as the team took down Nixyaawii and Griswold in straight sets.
The Badgers dominated in all three sets of the first matchup, winning 25-12, 25-5 and 25-9. With little time in between, Powder headed to Griswold High School to take on the Grizzlies.
Powder Valley was even more dominant in the second matchup, winning 25-6, 25-8 and 25-9. The wins improve the Badgers’ record to 7-2 on the year.
Powder Valley has played five road games in a row and will face two more on a doubleheader against Imbler and Elgin on Sept. 10. After that, the Badgers will compete in the Burns Tournament on Sept. 11, prior to hosting the East/West Classic at home.
Union volleyball victorious at Cat Clash Tournament
STANFIELD — The Bobcats improved their overall record to 5-3 on the year with two straight victories at the Cat Clash Tournament at Stanfield High School.
Union defeated Prescott High School in two sets, winning 25-14 and 25-8.
Wallowa gave Union a bit more trouble, but it ultimately was another smooth victory for the Bobcats. Union won in two straight sets, 25-13 and 25-13.
The Bobcats are now on a three-game winning streak and have three days off before hosting Joseph at home on Sept. 8.
EOU soccer blown out, falls to 0-3
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Mountaineers fell on the road to Hope International 5-1 to conclude a two-game road trip against California teams.
Hope International controlled the tempo early and jumped out to the lead in the 18th minute of regulation with a Baidy Ba goal off of a corner kick. Just a minute later, John Mejia converted a penalty kick to put Hope International up 2-0.
The Royals were not finished in the first half, adding two more goals just before the half. Sadiki Johnson scored off a shot assisted by Arturo Gutierrez and added his second goal less than a minute later on a break-away goal. Hope International led 4-0 at halftime and never looked back for the remainder of the game.
The Mountaineers added their lone goal of the game in the 58th minute off a Hope International own goal. Late in the game, Angel Flores scored another goal in the 84th minute to secure a 5-1 victory.
The Mountaineers fell to 0-3 on the year and will travel to Portland for a matchup with Warner Pacific on Sept 17. Eastern will remain in Portland the next day to play Multnomah on a back-to-back.
