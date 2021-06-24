NORTH BEND — The Tigers concluded their season with a narrow 48-40 loss against Hidden Valley High School in the 4A state tournament semifinals at North Bend High School on Thursday, June 24.
Both teams came into the matchup with perfect 11-0 records, but it was La Grande that came up short.
The Tigers cruised through the first round, defeating Madras 82-54 behind Camryn Collman’s 43-point performance. In the 4A state semifinals, La Grande came eight points shy of keeping its championship hopes alive.
Union boys lose nail-biter to Oakland
SISTERS — The Union boys lost 54-49 to Oakland High School in the second round of the 2A state tournament on Thursday, June 24. The loss comes on the heels of a 59-50 first-round victory against Portland Christian on June 21.
The Bobcats trailed by 11 heading into the fourth quarter and clawed their way back to within one point with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. The loss knocks the Bobcats into the consolation bracket and lowers their record to 9-4 this year.
Union will play against Western Christian on Friday, June 25, at 5 p.m.
Powder Valley girls take third in 1A tournament
BAKER CITY — The Powder Valley girls basketball team secured third place in the 1A state tournament with a 32-19 victory over Damascus Christian on Thursday, June 24. The Badgers were relegated to the consolation bracket following a 46-43 loss to Country Christian on June 23.
Damascus Christian earned fifth place in the tournament, while Crane was crowned 1A champions with a 75-54 victory over Country Christian on June 24.
Powder Valley boys fall in 1A consolation bracket
BAKER CITY — The Badgers won their first two matchups of the 1A tournament, but were knocked out of contention in the third round by Damascus Christian on Wednesday, June 23, at Powder Valley High School.
In Thursday’s consolation matchup against South Wasco County, Powder Valley was defeated 70-65. The Badgers concluded their season 8-8 after starting the season 0-3 and rallying late in the year to make the state tournament. Powder Valley won five straight games heading into the third round of the tournament, but dropped its final two games of the season.
