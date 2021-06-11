LA GRANDE — The Tigers girls basketball team improved to 6-0 after a 56-40 victory against the Bobcats of Union on Thursday, June 10.
Camryn Collman scored a game-high 19 points, including nine points from beyond the arc. Makenna Shorts added 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Callie Glenn led the Bobcats with 12 points, shooting 5-for-7 at the free-throw line.
Union led 27-20 at halftime, but La Grande dominated in the second half. The Tigers outscored the Bobcats 36-13 in the final two quarters to avoid their first loss of the season. The 16-point win is the smallest margin of victory so far this season for La Grande.
The Tigers head to Ontario for a Greater Oregon League matchup at 3 p.m. on June 11, while the Bobcats will face Wallowa on the road at 5 p.m. on the same day.
La Grande and Union are set for a rematch on June 17 at La Grande High School.
La Grande boys top Union
LA GRANDE — Devin Bell scored 14 points and Brady Hutchins added 13 in a 63-51 La Grande home victory over against Union on Thursday, June 10.
Keegan Glenn led the scoring for the Bobcats with 30 points, including four made 3-pointers. He also tallied a team-high 11 rebounds.
Union led 16-13 after the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Bobcats by 10 in the second quarter to take a 31-24 advantage into halftime. La Grande continued to outscore Union in the second half en route to a 12-point margin of victory.
The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season and have won three straight games. Union’s loss drops it to 6-3 on the year and snaps a three-game winning streak.
La Grande plays at home against Ontario on June 11 at 2 p.m. in the team’s third game in four days, while Union will continue its three-game road trip with a matchup at Wallowa on June 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Powder Valley girls lose nail-biter to Nixyaawii
MISSION — The Badgers lost 41-36 to the Golden Eagles to fall to 4-4 on the year. Powder Valley concludes a streak of four games in four days, going 2-2 over in that span.
Keanna Bingham led Powder with 16 points off of four three-pointers and Belle Blair added 12. Sophie Benson was Nixyaawii's top scorer with 17 points.
Following a short pause, the Badgers will play their final five games of the season over a six-day span.
Powder Valley heads to Enterprise on June 14 for a matchup with the Outlaws at 1 p.m.
Nixyaawii boys topple Powder Valley
MISSION — Powder Valley boys basketball lost 84-45 on the road at Nixyaawii on June 10 to drop to 3-6 this season. The Badgers won two straight games coming into the matchup, but the 8-1 Golden Eagles were too tough to overcome.
Similar to the girls team, this is the fourth game in as many days for the Badgers boys squad. Both programs went 2-2 over the extended stretch of games.
Powder Valley will take three days off before heading to Enterprise on June 14. Tip-off against the Outlaws is set for 2:30 p.m.
