Clay Martin scored 22 points for Powder Valley in a 59-47 victory at Joseph on Thursday, June 17.
In a neck-and-neck battle with the Eagles, the Badgers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a crucial win late in the season.
Reece Dixon added 18 points for Powder Valley, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter alone. Mason Ferre led the way for Joseph with 21 points and Chase Murray added 18.
The Badgers held a narrow 29-25 lead at halftime and only led by two after the third quarter. However, Powder Valley outscored Joseph by 10 in the fourth quarter to secure the 12-point victory.
The Joseph loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Eagles and drops the team to 10-2 on the season. The Badgers improve to 6-6 on the year and keep their hopes alive at making the 2A state tournament.
Powder Valley girls win by small margin against Joseph
The Badgers girls basketball team edged out the Eagles of Joseph 39-36 to improve to 6-5 on the season. Powder Valley bounced back after a loss at home against Crane and have now won four of its last six matchups.
Powder Valley will play at home against Damascus Christian on Friday, June 18, at 5 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
Following the matchup against Damascus Christian, Powder Valley is slated as the three seed in the Oregon 1A state basketball tournament. The Badgers will tip off against Elkton at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Baker High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.