DUFUR — Powder Valley went 1-1 on the day at the Dufur Tournament, winning its first matchup against Dufur and falling to St. Paul in the team’s second game of the day on Friday, Sept. 3.
The Badgers won in four sets against the Rangers of Dufur, but it was not an ideal start to the game. Dufur won the first set 25-23 and put the pressure on Powder Valley early. The Badgers responded by winning the next three sets consecutively.
It was back and forth in the second set, with Powder pulling away 25-23. A strong 25-16 victory in the second set put the Badgers back in the driver’s seat. Powder Valley went on to win 25-21 in the fourth set to walk off with a victory.
In the second matchup against St. Paul, Powder Valley also split the first two sets. St. Paul won the first set 25-18 before Powder Valley came back to win 25-18 in the second set. St. Paul dominated in the third set, winning 25-10. With the match on the line, the Badgers fought hard but ultimately fell 25-22 in the fourth set.
Following the tournament, Powder Valley’s record stands at 5-2 on the year. The Badgers will be back in action on Sept. 4, in a road trip to Nixyaawii for a league matchup.
Cove volleyball swept in straight sets
Coming off a strong opening-game victory on the road at Elgin, Cove struggled a day later at Pine Eagle.
The Leopards lost in three straight sets and fell to 1-1 on the season. Pine Eagle came in 0-2 on the year and earned its first victory of the year.
Senior Madison Harvey led the team with nine aces. Kami Smith recorded seven kills and Rachel Baird recorded eight.
Cove will have a few days off before continuing the streak of road games at Enterprise on Sept. 7.
EOU volleyball defeats Bushnell 3-1
The Mountaineers opened Cascade Collegiate Conference play with a strong victory at home against Bushnell. Eastern came into the contest 5-3, with all three losses coming at the hands of nationally ranked teams.
Things got off to a difficult start as Bushnell won the first set 25-23. While Bushnell kept every set close, Eastern won the next three consecutive sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20.
Sade Williams and Breanna Shaffer led the way with 10 kills each, while Jessie White and Alexis McMurtrey both recorded an ace. Cambree Scott led the team with four blocks and Hailey Arritola recorded a team-high 20 digs.
The Mountaineers improved to 6-3 on the year and have a matchup with No. 7 Corban in La Grande up next on Sept. 4.
