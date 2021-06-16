BOARDMAN — Hailey Ocacio scored a team-high 15 points in Union’s 41-38 victory against Heppner at Riverside High School to win the Blue Mountain Conference. This marks the second straight year that Union’s girls basketball team won its district tournament.
The Bobcats led 24-12 at halftime, but the Mustangs clawed their way back in the second half. Heppner outscored Union 26-17 in the second half, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Kylie Marriott added 12 points for the Bobcats, scoring two three-pointers in the second quarter.
Union clinched the first seed at the 2A state tournament and will play in a first round matchup at Eastern Oregon University on Monday. The time for tip-off is yet to be announced.
Union boys win nail-biter over Heppner
BOARDMAN — Keegan Glenn scored a game-high 27 points in Union’s 57-54 overtime victory to win the Blue Mountain Conference. Glenn hit five three-pointers, one of which tied the game near the end of regulation to force overtime.
Cole McLean added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. In overtime, Jace Phillips hit two free throws with under 20 seconds remaining to put the Bobcats up by one. Union got a stop on the defensive end and added another basket to come away with a three-point victory.
The Union boys team secured the number one seed at the 2A state tournament and will play at EOU on Monday evening following the Union girls game. Tip-off time and Union’s opponent are yet to be announced.
La Grande boys defeat Vale on the road
VALE — Devin Bell scored a game-high 20 points as the La Grande boys basketball team concluded the regular season with a 68-57 victory at Vale. The Tigers improved to 7-2 on the year, going 4-1 on the road.
Cristian Mendoza scored 15 points and Brady Hutchins added 13. Brayden Gregory led Vale in scoring with 18 points in the losing effort.
The Tigers led 38-24 at halftime and held off a resilient effort from the Vikings in the second half.
La Grande will begin state competition on Tuesday, June 22, with the matchup and neutral site yet to be determined.
La Grande girls remain undefeated
LA GRANDE — The Tigers defeated Vale 62-32 on June 15 to improve their undefeated record to 9-0. La Grande is averaging just over 60 points per game and holding opponents to under 30 points per contest.
La Grande will face Baker at home on Friday, June 18 to conclude its regular season. The Tigers will look to finish the season undefeated prior to postseason competition.
Powder Valley boys win second in a row
NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley defeated Crane 67-51 to improve to 5-6 on the season. After starting the year 1-5, the Badgers have won four of their last five games.
Powder Valley heads to Joseph on Thursday, June 17 for a matchup against the Eagles at 6:30 p.m. in the team’s final regular season matchup of the season. Joseph is 9-1 on the season and has won five in a row.
Powder Valley girls drop home game to Crane
NORTH POWDER — Just a day after a come-from-behind victory on the road at Enterprise, Powder Valley lost a home matchup against Crane by a score of 40-33. The loss knocks the Badgers down to 5-5 on the year.
Belle Blair led the Badgers in scoring with 11 points, but the team struggled at the free-throw line shooting 7-for-23.
Powder Valley heads to Joseph for a 5 p.m. tipoff against the Eagles on June 17. Joseph is 7-2 on the season.
