UNION — Callie Glenn scored 20 points in Union’s 49-43 victory over Burns on Wednesday, June 9. The Bobcats improved to 6-1 on the season after winning their sixth straight.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout as Union held a slim 27-21 lead at halftime and trailed 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bobcats hit six of eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to win by six.
Union takes its winning streak to La Grande on June 10 against the 5-0 Tigers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Powder Valley girls win in double-overtime
NORTH POWDER — Belle Blair scored 28 points in a 49-46 double overtime victory against Burns for Powder Valley’s second win in a row. The Badgers improved to 3-3 on the year with the victory.
Powder Valley led 22-11 at halftime, but Burns fought its way back to force two overtimes. The Badgers held a crucial margin over the Hilanders at the free-throw line, shooting 15-for-22 at the charity stripe. Burns went 10-for-22 at the line and came just short of making the comeback.
The Badgers will play their fourth game in four days on June 10 on the road against Nixyaawii. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. against the Golden Eagles.
Imbler boys finish regular season with loss to Enterprise
IMBLER — Isaac Herron scored 16 points for the Panthers, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Outlaws on Wednesday night. Enterprise topped Imbler, 60-54.
Jackson Decker hit four 3-pointers for Enterprise and finished with a game-high 20 points. The two teams were tied at 27-all at halftime, but Enterprise went on a 21-11 run in the third quarter. The second half deficit proved to be too much to overcome for Imbler.
The Panthers conclude the regular season with a 1-6 record.
Powder Valley boys defeat Burns by narrow margin
NORTH POWDER — The Badgers notched their third win of the year with a 51-48 victory at home against Burns. Powder Valley has won on back-to-back nights to improve to 3-5 on the year.
The Badgers travel to Nixyaawii for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on June 10. Nixyaawii is 7-1 on the season.
Imbler drops season finale against Enterprise
IMBLER — Joelle Treat scored 12 points for the Panthers but Imbler lost 49-24 at home against Enterprise, finishing the season with an 0-7 record.
Enterprise had a balanced scoring effort, with seven players scoring five or more points. Rilan Kirland led the Outlaws with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.