College men’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Oregon Tech 9-0 12-5

College of Idaho 8-1 14-3

LC State 6-3 13-4

Southern Oregon 6-3 9-8

Warner Pacific 5-4 9-8

Corban 5-5 10-8

Eastern Oregon 4-5 10-7

Multnomah 4-5 8-9

Northwest 3-6 6-8

Evergreen 2-7 2-11

Bushnell 2-8 4-13

Walla Walla 1-8 2-14

College women’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Southern Oregon 8-1 15-2

Bushnell 8-2 11-7

Eastern Oregon 7-2 10-7

LC State 6-3 12-3

Oregon Tech 5-4 12-4

Northwest 5-4 11-5

College of Idaho 5-4 11-6

Warner Pacific 5-4 7-7

Multnomah 3-6 3-13

Evergreen 2-7 3-9

Corban 1-9 2-15

Walla Walla 0-9 1-15

Prep boys basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

McLoughlin 1-0 2-6

Baker 0-0 9-3

La Grande 0-0 8-1

Ontario 0-1 0-8

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Stanfield 3-0 8-6

Heppner 2-0 10-2

Union 2-1 8-6

Grant Union 2-1 3-9

Weston-McEwen 0-2 6-6

Enterprise 0-2 2-10

Pilot Rock 0-3 3-11

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Powder Valley 3-0 13-1

Joseph 2-0 4-6

Cove 2-1 4-6

Imbler 1-1 3-10

Wallowa 1-2 3-10

Nixyaawii 0-0 8-2

Griswold 0-1 1-10

Pine Eagle 0-2 3-7

Elgin 0-2 0-7

Prep girls basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

McLoughlin 1-0 6-3

Baker 0-0 9-4

La Grande 0-0 6-5

Ontario 0-1 0-8

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Stanfield 3-0 12-2

Union 3-0 12-2

Grant Union 2-1 5-7

Enterprise 1-1 6-7

Weston-McEwen 0-2 7-7

Heppner 0-2 5-6

Pilot Rock 0-3 4-11

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Imbler 2-0 4-9

Wallowa 2-1 8-5

Powder Valley 2-1 4-8

Joseph 1-0 4-5

Cove 1-2 2-8

Nixyaawii 0-0 8-2

Griswold 0-1 4-7

Pine Eagle 0-1 1-8

Elgin 0-2 3-9

