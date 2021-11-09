College football

Frontier Conference

Team League Overall

College of Idaho 7-2 7-2

Rocky Mountain 7-2 7-2

Montana Western 6-3 7-3

Carroll College 5-4 5-4

Montana Tech 4-5 4-5

Eastern Oregon 3-6 3-6

Southern Oregon 3-6 3-6

MSU-Northern 1-8 1-9

College volleyball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Corban 20-2 26-2

Eastern Oregon 19-3 24-6

Oregon Tech 18-4 22-5

Bushnell 6-6 20-6

Northwest 12-10 13-14

LC State 1 1-11 16-14

College of Idaho 11-11 14-16

Evergreen 10-12 10-13

Southern Oregon 9-13 14-13

Multnomah 4-18 5-18

Warner Pacific 2-20 2-23

Walla Walla 0-22 0-23

Men’s college soccer

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Warner Pacific 11-1-1 14-2-1

Oregon Tech 11-1-1 15-1-1

Southern Oregon 10-3-0 14-3-0

Corban 9-4-0 10-6-0

College of Idaho 7-5-1 9-5-1

Evergreen 6-5-2 6-8-2

Northwest 6-5-2 10-6-2

Rocky Mountain 6-5-2 9-5-3

Eastern Oregon 6-7-0 6-10-0

Carroll 5-6-2 5-8-2

Providence 4-8-1 4-10-1

Bushnell 2-11-0 2-14-0

Walla Walla 1-12-0 1-13-1

Multnomah 0-13-0 0-18-0

Women’s college soccer

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Oregon Tech 1 1-1-0 14-2-0

Southern Oregon 10-2-0 12-4-1

College of Idaho 9-3-0 12-5-0

Northwest 8-2-2 9-6-3

Eastern Oregon 8-4-0 11-5-0

Corban 8-4-0 12-4-0

Rocky Mountain 7-4-1 10-5-2

Carroll 5-6-1 5-8-1

Evergreen 3-9-0 3-11-1

Warner Pacific 3-9-0 4-11-0

Bushnell 2-10-0 4-13-0

Providence 2-10-0 2-12-0

Multnomah 0-12-0 1-13-0

Men’s college basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 0-0 3-0

College of Idaho 0-0 2-0

Corban 0-0 2-0

Eastern Oregon 0-0 3-1

Multnomah 0-0 1-1

Warner Pacific 0-0 2-2

Bushnell 0-0 0-0

Evergreen 0-0 0-0

Northwest 0-0 0-0

Oregon Tech 0-0 0-2

Southern Oregon 0-0 0-2

Walla Walla 0-0 0-2

Women’s college basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Oregon Tech 0-0 3-0

College of Idaho 0-0 2-0

LC State 0-0 1-0

Northwest 0-0 1-0

Eastern Oregon 0-0 2-2

Corban 0-0 1-2

Bushnell 0-0 0-0

Evergreen 0-0 0-0

Multnomah 0-0 0-0

Southern Oregon 0-0 0-0

Warner Pacific 0-0 0-0

Walla Walla 0-0 0-1

