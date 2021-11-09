Local standings The Observer Nov 9, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College footballFrontier ConferenceTeam League OverallCollege of Idaho 7-2 7-2Rocky Mountain 7-2 7-2Montana Western 6-3 7-3Carroll College 5-4 5-4Montana Tech 4-5 4-5Eastern Oregon 3-6 3-6Southern Oregon 3-6 3-6MSU-Northern 1-8 1-9College volleyballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallCorban 20-2 26-2Eastern Oregon 19-3 24-6Oregon Tech 18-4 22-5Bushnell 6-6 20-6Northwest 12-10 13-14LC State 1 1-11 16-14College of Idaho 11-11 14-16Evergreen 10-12 10-13Southern Oregon 9-13 14-13Multnomah 4-18 5-18Warner Pacific 2-20 2-23Walla Walla 0-22 0-23Men’s college soccerCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallWarner Pacific 11-1-1 14-2-1Oregon Tech 11-1-1 15-1-1Southern Oregon 10-3-0 14-3-0Corban 9-4-0 10-6-0College of Idaho 7-5-1 9-5-1Evergreen 6-5-2 6-8-2Northwest 6-5-2 10-6-2Rocky Mountain 6-5-2 9-5-3Eastern Oregon 6-7-0 6-10-0Carroll 5-6-2 5-8-2Providence 4-8-1 4-10-1Bushnell 2-11-0 2-14-0Walla Walla 1-12-0 1-13-1Multnomah 0-13-0 0-18-0Women’s college soccerCascade Collegiate ConferenceGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterTeam League OverallOregon Tech 1 1-1-0 14-2-0Southern Oregon 10-2-0 12-4-1College of Idaho 9-3-0 12-5-0Northwest 8-2-2 9-6-3Eastern Oregon 8-4-0 11-5-0Corban 8-4-0 12-4-0Rocky Mountain 7-4-1 10-5-2Carroll 5-6-1 5-8-1Evergreen 3-9-0 3-11-1Warner Pacific 3-9-0 4-11-0Bushnell 2-10-0 4-13-0Providence 2-10-0 2-12-0Multnomah 0-12-0 1-13-0Men’s college basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallLC State 0-0 3-0College of Idaho 0-0 2-0Corban 0-0 2-0Eastern Oregon 0-0 3-1Multnomah 0-0 1-1Warner Pacific 0-0 2-2Bushnell 0-0 0-0Evergreen 0-0 0-0Northwest 0-0 0-0Oregon Tech 0-0 0-2Southern Oregon 0-0 0-2Walla Walla 0-0 0-2Women’s college basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallOregon Tech 0-0 3-0College of Idaho 0-0 2-0LC State 0-0 1-0Northwest 0-0 1-0Eastern Oregon 0-0 2-2Corban 0-0 1-2Bushnell 0-0 0-0Evergreen 0-0 0-0Multnomah 0-0 0-0Southern Oregon 0-0 0-0Warner Pacific 0-0 0-0Walla Walla 0-0 0-1 Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Ending three-game home losing streak a 'huge deal' for Boise State football team Dotson sets record, No. 22 Penn State beats Maryland 31-14 Three takeaways from Montana State's game at Eastern Washington Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
