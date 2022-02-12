College men’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

College of Idaho 16-2 22-4

Oregon Tech 16-2 19-7

Southern Oregon 11-7 14-12

Corban 11-7 16-10

LC State 10-8 17-9

Warner Pacific 10-8 14-12

Eastern Oregon 8-10 14-12

Multnomah 8-10 12-14

Northwest 7-11 10-13

Bushnell 6-12 8-17

Evergreen 3-15 3-19

Walla Walla 2-16 3-22

College women’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 15-3 21-3

Southern Oregon 15-3 22-4

Eastern Oregon 14-4 17-9

Bushnell 13-5 16-10

Oregon Tech 10-8 17-8

Warner Pacific 10-8 12-11

Northwest 8-10 14-11

College of Idaho 8-10 14-12

Evergreen 6-12 8-14

Multnomah 5-13 5-20

Corban 3-15 4-21

Walla Walla 1-17 2-23

College baseball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 0-0 8-1

Oregon Tech 0-0 6-2

College of Idaho 0-0 5-3

Corban 0-0 2-1-1

Eastern Oregon 0-0 3-4

British Columbia 0-0 2-3

Bushnell 0-0 0-4

College softball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Southern Oregon 0-0 3-1

College of Idaho 0-0 4-2

Oregon Tech 0-0 2-2

Corban 0-0 2-4

British Columbia 0-0 0-0

Carroll 0-0 0-0

Eastern Oregon 0-0 0-0

Northwest 0-0 0-0

Providence 0-0 0-0

Warner Pacific 0-0 0-0

Bushnell 0-0 0-2

Prep boys basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 4-1 16-5

La Grande 4-1 13-2

McLoughlin 2-2 3-11

Ontario 0-5 0-13

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Heppner 9-1 17-3

Stanfield 9-2 15-9

Union 7-4 13-9

Weston-McEwen 4-6 10-10

Pilot Rock 3-7 6-15

Grant Union 3-7 4-16

Enterprise 1-9 3-17

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 8-2 17-6

Cove 8-3 10-8

Powder Valley 7-0 18-1

Joseph 6-2 8-8

Imbler 5-5 7-14

Pine Eagle 4-6 7-11

Wallowa 3-6 5-14

Griswold 1-9 2-18

Elgin 0-9 0-14

Prep girls basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 5-0 16-5

La Grande 3-2 10-8

McLoughlin 2-3 7-8

Ontario 0-5 0-15

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Union 10-1 19-3

Stanfield 9-2 19-4

Enterprise 7-3 12-9

Grant Union 5-5 8-12

Weston-McEwen 2-8 9-13

Heppner 2-8 7-12

Pilot Rock 1-9 5-17

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 10-0 19-4

Wallowa 7-3 13-7

Joseph 6-2 9-7

Powder Valley 6-3 10-10

Imbler 6-4 8-13

Elgin 5-5 8-12

Cove 2-9 3-15

Griswold 1-9 5-15

Pine Eagle 1-9 2-16

