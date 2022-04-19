College baseball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 12-3 41-4

College of Idaho 12-8 24-23

Oregon Tech 9-7 30-17

British Columbia 7-8 20-21

Bushnell 9-11 11-32

Corban 7-9 20-20-1

Eastern Oregon 2-12 9-30

College softball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Oregon Tech 22-2 38-7

College of Idaho 20-4 35-8

Eastern Oregon 19-5 34-11

Southern Oregon 18-6 38-10

British Columbia 12-12 15-16

Corban 10-12 16-26

Northwest 10-17 14-30

Bushnell 8-14 12-26

Carroll 9-17 12-28

Warner Pacific 3-21 5-31

Providence 1-22 2-30

Prep baseball

Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

La Grande 4-0 13-1

Baker/Powder Valley 4-0 8-6

McLoughlin 0-4 2-6

Ontario 0-4 0-10

2A/1A Special District 7

Team League Overall

Heppner/Ione 6-0 7-2

Weston-McEwen 4-0 6-0

Dufur/South Wasco County 3-0 9-0

Grant Union/Prairie City 2-1 7-4

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah 2-3 5-6

Union/Cove 2-3 2-3

Adrian 0-0 1-0

Sherman/Arlington 0-2 1-3

Stanfield/Echo 0-5 2-8

Lyle/Wishram 0-5 0-5

Prep softball

Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

La Grande 2-0 6-4

McLoughlin 2-0 4-3

Ontario 0-2 7-4

Baker/Powder Valley 0-4 5-6

2A/1A Special District 6

Team League Overall

Grant Union/Prairie City 4-0 11-0

Union/Cove 3-1 8-2

Weston-McEwen 2-0 5-2

Echo/Stanfield 2-2 10-3

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 1-1 7-5

Adrian 0-0 2-0

Heppner/Ione 0-4 1-12

Elgin/Imbler 0-4 0-4

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 0-0 0-0

