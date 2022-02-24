College men’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

College of Idaho 20-2 26-4

Oregon Tech 18-4 21-9

LC State 14-8 21-9

Corban 14-8 19-11

Southern Oregon 13-9 16-14

Eastern Oregon 12-10 18-12

Warner Pacific 10-12 14-16

Multnomah 9-13 13-17

Bushnell 7-15 9-20

Northwest 7-15 10-17

Walla Walla 4-18 5-24

Evergreen 4-18 4-22

College women’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 19-3 26-3

Southern Oregon 18-4 26-5

Eastern Oregon 18-4 22-9

Bushnell 15-7 19-12

Oregon Tech 12-10 19-11

Warner Pacific 11-11 13-15

Northwest 11-11 17-13

College of Idaho 10-12 16-15

Evergreen 7-15 9-17

Multnomah 6-16 6-23

Corban 4-18 5-24

Walla Walla 1-21 2-27

College baseball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

LC State 0-0 15-1

Corban 0-0 6-4-1

Oregon Tech 0-0 8-6

College of Idaho 0-0 9-7

Eastern Oregon 0-0 5-8

British Columbia 0-0 4-8

Bushnell 0-0 1-11

College softball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

College of Idaho 0-0 10-2

Oregon Tech 0-0 11-3

Southern Oregon 0-0 10-3

Corban 0-0 4-6

Eastern Oregon 0-0 2-3

Northwest 0-0 2-3

Warner Pacific 0-0 1-3

Bushnell 0-0 1-5

Carroll 0-0 1-5

British Columbia 0-0 0-2

Providence 0-0 0-0

Prep boys basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

La Grande 5-1 16-2

Baker 5-1 17-6

McLoughlin 2-4 4-13

Ontario 0-6 0-15

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Heppner 11-1 20-3

Stanfield 10-2 17-10

Union 8-4 15-10

Weston-McEwen 5-7 11-12

Pilot Rock 3-9 6-18

Grant Union 3-9 6-19

Enterprise 2-10 4-18

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 9-2 22-6

Powder Valley 9-0 22-1

Cove 8-4 12-11

Joseph 8-3 11-11

Imbler 7-5 10-15

Pine Eagle 4-8 8-14

Wallowa 3-7 5-16

Griswold 1-10 2-21

Elgin 0-10 0-15

Prep girls basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 6-0 18-5

La Grande 4-2 12-9

McLoughlin 2-4 8-10

Ontario 0-6 0-17

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Union 11-1 21-3

Enterprise 9-3 15-10

Stanfield 10-2 21-5

Grant Union 5-7 8-15

Heppner 4-8 10-13

Weston-McEwen 2-10 9-15

Pilot Rock 1-11 5-19

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 11-0 23-4

Powder Valley 9-3 14-11

Wallowa 8-3 16-8

Imbler 8-4 10-14

Joseph 7-4 12-11

Elgin 5-7 9-15

Cove 2-10 3-17

Griswold 1-10 6-17

Pine Eagle 1-11 2-18

