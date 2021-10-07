College football
Frontier Conference
Team League Overall
Rocky Mountain 4-1 4-1
Montana Western 3-2 4-2
College of Idaho 3-2 3-2
Eastern Oregon 3-2 3-2
Southern Oregon 3-2 3-2
Carroll College 2-3 2-3
Montana Tech 2-3 2-3
MSU-Northern 0-5 0-5
College volleyball
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Team League Overall
Corban 11-0 17-0
Eastern Oregon 10-1 15-4
Bushnell 9-2 13-2
Oregon Tech 8-3 12-4
LC State 6-5 11-8
College of Idaho 5-6 8-11
Evergreen 5-6 5-7
Northwest 5-6 6-10
Southern Oregon 4-7 9-7
Multnomah 2-9 3-9
Warner Pacific 1-10 1-13
Walla Walla 0-11 0-12
Men’s college soccer
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Team League Overall
Warner Pacific 5-1-0 8-2-0
Corban 5-1-0 6-3-0
Oregon Tech 4-1-0 8-1-0
Southern Oregon 4-1-0 8-1-0
College of Idaho 3-2-0 5-2-0
Eastern Oregon 3-2-0 3-5-0
Northwest 2-2-2 6-3-2
Carroll 2-2-2 2-4-1
Providence 2-2-1 2-4-1
Multnomah 2-4-0 2-9-0
Rocky Mountain 1-3-1 4-3-2
Evergreen 1-3-2 1-6-2
Bushnell 1-5-0 1-8-0
Walla Walla 0-6-0 0-7-1
Women’s college soccer
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Team League Overall
College of Idaho 5-0-0 8-2-0
Eastern Oregon 4-1-0 7-2-0
Oregon Tech 4-1-0 7-2-0
Southern Oregon 4-1-0 6-3-1
Carroll 4-1-1 5-3-1
Corban 3-2-0 7-2-0
Northwest 2-1-2 3-5-3
Rocky Mountain 2-2-1 5-3-2
Bushnell 1-4-0 3-7-0
Warner Pacific 1-4-0 2-6-0
Providence 1-4-0 1-7-0
Multnomah 0-5-0 1-6-0
Evergreen 0-5-0 0-7-1
Prep football
4A Special District 6
Team League Overall
La Grande 0-0 3-1
Baker 0-0 2-3
Ontario 0-0 0-4
1A Special District 2
Team League Overall
Adrian 3-0 5-0
Powder Valley 3-1 4-1
Crane 3-1 4-1
Lyle/Wis/Klick 3-1 4-1
Dufur 3-1 3-2
Elgin 2-2 2-2
Ione/Arlington 2-2 2-3
Cove 2-2 2-3
Pilot Rock 1-2 2-2
Wallowa 1-2 1-2
Imbler 1-2 2-3
Enterprise 2-3 2-3
Sherman/Condon 0-3 0-3
Union 0-4 0-5
1A Special District 4
Team League Overall
Mitch./Sp./Wheel. 5-0 5-0
Joseph 3-1 3-1
Prairie City/Burnt River 3-1 3-1
Echo 3-2 3-2
Pine Eagle 2-3 2-3
S. Wasco Co. 2-3 2-3
Huntington 1-4 1-4
Day./Monu. 0-5 0-5
Prep volleyball
4A Greater Oregon League
Team League Overall
Baker 3-0 12-2
La Grande 2-0 4-3
McLoughlin 1-2 5-4
Ontario 0-4 0-10
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Team League Overall
Stanfield 6-0 14-2
Grant Union 5-1 13-8
Weston-McEwen 4-3 10-7
Union 2-3 10-11
Enterprise 2-3 9-5
Heppner 2-4 5-9
Pilot Rock 0-7 1-13
1A Old Oregon League
Team League Overall
Joseph 8-0 17-3
Imbler 7-1 9-3
Cove 6-3 6-8
Powder Valley 5-2 14-7
Nixyaawii 2-4 5-4
Elgin 2-6 2-9
Griswold 1-5 4-7
Wallowa 1-6 2-12
Pine Eagle 0-5 0-6
Prep boys soccer
4A Greater Oregon League
Team League Overall
McLoughlin 2-0-0 5-2-0
La Grande 1-1-0 3-2-0
Ontario 1-1-0 3-3-2
Baker/PV 0-2-0 1-6-0
Prep girls soccer
4A Greater Oregon League
Team League Overall
La Grande 3-0-0 6-2-1
Ontario 2-1-0 2-7-0
McLoughlin 0-2-1 6-3-1
Baker/PV 0-2-1 2-7-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.