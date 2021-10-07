College football

Frontier Conference

Team League Overall

Rocky Mountain 4-1 4-1

Montana Western 3-2 4-2

College of Idaho 3-2 3-2

Eastern Oregon 3-2 3-2

Southern Oregon 3-2 3-2

Carroll College 2-3 2-3

Montana Tech 2-3 2-3

MSU-Northern 0-5 0-5

College volleyball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Corban 11-0 17-0

Eastern Oregon 10-1 15-4

Bushnell 9-2 13-2

Oregon Tech 8-3 12-4

LC State 6-5 11-8

College of Idaho 5-6 8-11

Evergreen 5-6 5-7

Northwest 5-6 6-10

Southern Oregon 4-7 9-7

Multnomah 2-9 3-9

Warner Pacific 1-10 1-13

Walla Walla 0-11 0-12

Men’s college soccer

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Warner Pacific 5-1-0 8-2-0

Corban 5-1-0 6-3-0

Oregon Tech 4-1-0 8-1-0

Southern Oregon 4-1-0 8-1-0

College of Idaho 3-2-0 5-2-0

Eastern Oregon 3-2-0 3-5-0

Northwest 2-2-2 6-3-2

Carroll 2-2-2 2-4-1

Providence 2-2-1 2-4-1

Multnomah 2-4-0 2-9-0

Rocky Mountain 1-3-1 4-3-2

Evergreen 1-3-2 1-6-2

Bushnell 1-5-0 1-8-0

Walla Walla 0-6-0 0-7-1

Women’s college soccer

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

College of Idaho 5-0-0 8-2-0

Eastern Oregon 4-1-0 7-2-0

Oregon Tech 4-1-0 7-2-0

Southern Oregon 4-1-0 6-3-1

Carroll 4-1-1 5-3-1

Corban 3-2-0 7-2-0

Northwest 2-1-2 3-5-3

Rocky Mountain 2-2-1 5-3-2

Bushnell 1-4-0 3-7-0

Warner Pacific 1-4-0 2-6-0

Providence 1-4-0 1-7-0

Multnomah 0-5-0 1-6-0

Evergreen 0-5-0 0-7-1

Prep football

4A Special District 6

Team League Overall

La Grande 0-0 3-1

Baker 0-0 2-3

Ontario 0-0 0-4

1A Special District 2

Team League Overall

Adrian 3-0 5-0

Powder Valley 3-1 4-1

Crane 3-1 4-1

Lyle/Wis/Klick 3-1 4-1

Dufur 3-1 3-2

Elgin 2-2 2-2

Ione/Arlington 2-2 2-3

Cove 2-2 2-3

Pilot Rock 1-2 2-2

Wallowa 1-2 1-2

Imbler 1-2 2-3

Enterprise 2-3 2-3

Sherman/Condon 0-3 0-3

Union 0-4 0-5

1A Special District 4

Team League Overall

Mitch./Sp./Wheel. 5-0 5-0

Joseph 3-1 3-1

Prairie City/Burnt River 3-1 3-1

Echo 3-2 3-2

Pine Eagle 2-3 2-3

S. Wasco Co. 2-3 2-3

Huntington 1-4 1-4

Day./Monu. 0-5 0-5

Prep volleyball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 3-0 12-2

La Grande 2-0 4-3

McLoughlin 1-2 5-4

Ontario 0-4 0-10

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Stanfield 6-0 14-2

Grant Union 5-1 13-8

Weston-McEwen 4-3 10-7

Union 2-3 10-11

Enterprise 2-3 9-5

Heppner 2-4 5-9

Pilot Rock 0-7 1-13

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Joseph 8-0 17-3

Imbler 7-1 9-3

Cove 6-3 6-8

Powder Valley 5-2 14-7

Nixyaawii 2-4 5-4

Elgin 2-6 2-9

Griswold 1-5 4-7

Wallowa 1-6 2-12

Pine Eagle 0-5 0-6

Prep boys soccer

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

McLoughlin 2-0-0 5-2-0

La Grande 1-1-0 3-2-0

Ontario 1-1-0 3-3-2

Baker/PV 0-2-0 1-6-0

Prep girls soccer

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

La Grande 3-0-0 6-2-1

Ontario 2-1-0 2-7-0

McLoughlin 0-2-1 6-3-1

Baker/PV 0-2-1 2-7-1

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.