Local standings The Observer Dec 14, 2021

College men's basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallLC State 3-0 9-1Oregon Tech 3-0 6-5College of Idaho 2-1 8-3Northwest 2-1 5-3Warner Pacific 2-1 6-4Multnomah 2-1 6-5Corban 1-2 6-5Bushnell 1-2 3-5Southern Oregon 1-2 4-7Evergreen 1-2 1-6Eastern Oregon 0-3 5-5Walla Walla 0-3 1-8College women's basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallLC State 3-0 9-0Southern Oregon 3-0 9-1Warner Pacific 3-0 4-3Northwest 2-1 8-2Bushnell 2-1 4-4Eastern Oregon 2-1 5-6College of Idaho 1-2 7-4Evergreen 1-2 2-4Multnomah 1-2 1-8Oregon Tech 0-3 7-3Walla Walla 0-3 1-8Corban 0-3 1-9Prep boys basketball4A Greater Oregon LeagueTeam League OverallLa Grande 0-0 4-0Baker 0-0 4-2McLoughlin 0-0 1-2Ontario 0-0 0-32A Blue Mountain ConferenceTeam League OverallHeppner 0-0 5-1Union 0-0 4-2Weston-McEwen 0-0 3-3Stanfield 0-0 3-3Enterprise 0-0 1-4Grant Union 0-0 1-4Pilot Rock 0-0 1-41A Old Oregon LeagueTeam League OverallPowder Valley 0-0 5-0Nixyaawii 0-0 3-2Cove 0-0 1-3Pine Eagle 0-0 1-3Joseph 0-0 1-4Griswold 0-0 0-4Elgin 0-0 0-4Imbler 0-0 0-5Wallowa 0-0 0-5Prep girls basketball4A Greater Oregon LeagueTeam League OverallBaker 0-0 4-1McLoughlin 0-0 3-0La Grande 0-0 1-3Ontario 0-0 0-32A Blue Mountain ConferenceTeam League OverallUnion 0-0 6-0Stanfield 0-0 4-2Enterprise 0-0 3-3Pilot Rock 0-0 3-3Weston-McEwen 0-0 3-3Grant Union 0-0 2-3Heppner 0-0 2-31A Old Oregon LeagueTeam League OverallNixyaawii 0-0 5-0Wallowa 0-0 2-3Griswold 0-0 1-3Pine Eagle 0-0 1-3Joseph 0-0 1-3Elgin 0-0 1-4Cove 0-0 0-3Powder Valley 0-0 0-5Imbler 0-0 0-5
