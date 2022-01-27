College men’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Oregon Tech 12-1 15-6

College of Idaho 12-2 18-4

Corban 9-5 14-8

LC State 8-5 15-6

Southern Oregon 8-5 11-10

Eastern Oregon 7-7 13-9

Northwest 6-7 9-9

Warner Pacific 6-8 10-12

Bushnell 5-9 7-14

Multnomah 4-10 8-14

Evergreen 3-10 3-14

Walla Walla 1-12 2-18

College women’s basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference

Team League Overall

Eastern Oregon 12-2 15-7

LC State 10-3 16-3

Southern Oregon 10-3 17-4

Bushnell 10-4 13-9

Oregon Tech 8-5 15-5

College of Idaho 7-7 13-9

Warner Pacific 7-7 9-10

Northwest 6-7 12-8

Evergreen 4-9 5-11

Multnomah 4-10 4-17

Corban 3-11 4-17

Walla Walla 0-13 1-19

Prep boys basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 2-0 12-3

La Grande 1-0 10-1

McLoughlin 1-0 2-8

Ontario 0-2 0-9

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Heppner 6-0 14-2

Stanfield 6-1 11-7

Union 4-2 10-7

Weston-McEwen 2-3 8-7

Grant Union 2-5 3-13

Pilot Rock 1-4 4-12

Enterprise 0-6 2-14

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 4-1 13-4

Cove 4-2 6-7

Powder Valley 3-0 13-1

Joseph 2-1 4-7

Pine Eagle 2-2 5-7

Imbler 2-2 4-11

Wallowa 2-3 4-11

Griswold 0-3 1-12

Elgin 0-5 0-10

Prep girls basketball

4A Greater Oregon League

Team League Overall

Baker 2-0 12-4

La Grande 2-0 9-6

McLoughlin 1-2 6-6

Ontario 0-3 0-11

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team League Overall

Stanfield 5-1 15-3

Union 5-1 14-3

Enterprise 4-1 9-7

Grant Union 4-3 7-9

Weston-McEwen 1-4 8-9

Heppner 1-4 6-9

Pilot Rock 0-5 4-13

1A Old Oregon League

Team League Overall

Nixyaawii 5-0 13-3

Joseph 3-1 6-6

Powder Valley 3-1 6-8

Wallowa 3-2 9-6

Imbler 3-2 5-11

Elgin 2-4 5-11

Griswold 1-2 5-8

Cove 1-5 2-11

Pine Eagle 0-4 1-11

