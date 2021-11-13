Local standings Nov 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College volleyballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallCorban 20-2 26-2Eastern Oregon 19-3 24-6Oregon Tech 18-4 23-5Bushnell 16-16 21-6Northwest 12-10 13-15LC State 11-11 16-15College of Idaho 11-11 14-16Evergreen 10-12 10-13Southern Oregon 9-13 14-13Multnomah 4-18 5-18Warner Pacific 2-20 2-23Walla Walla 0-20 2-23Men’s college soccerCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallWarner Pacific 11-1-1 15-2-2Oregon Tech 11-1-1 16-1-2Southern Oregon 10-3-0 15-3-1Corban 9-4-0 11-6-1College of Idaho 7-5-1 9-6-1Evergreen 6-5-2 6-9-2Northwest 6-5-2 10-7-2Rocky Mountain 6-5-2 9-6-3Eastern Oregon 6-7-0 6-10-0Carroll 5-6-2 5-8-2Providence 4-8-1 4-10-1Bushnell 2-11-0 2-14-0Walla Walla 1-12-0 1-13-1Multnomah 0-13-0 0-18-0Women’s college soccerCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallOregon Tech 11-1-0 16-2-0Southern Oregon 10-2-0 12-5-2College of Idaho 9-3-0 14-5-0Northwest 8-2-2 10-7-3Eastern Oregon 8-4-0 11-6-0Corban 8-4-0 12-5-0Rocky Mountain 7-4-1 10-5-3Carroll 5-6-1 5-9-1Evergreen 3-9-0 3-11-1Warner Pacific 3-9-0 4-11-0Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterBushnell 2-10-0 4-13-0Providence 2-10-0 2-12-0Multnomah 0-12-0 1-13-0College footballFrontier ConferenceTeam League OverallRocky Mountain 7-2 7-2College of Idaho 7-2 7-2Montana Western 6-3 6-3Carroll College 5-4 5-4Montana Tech 4-5 4-5Eastern Oregon 3-6 3-6Southern Oregon 1-8 1-8MSU-Northern 1-8 1-8College men’s basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallCollege of Idaho 0-0 2-0Corban 0-0 2-0LC State 0-0 3-0Eastern Oregon 0-0 3-1Multnomah 0-0 3-1Warner Pacific 0-0 2-0Bushnell 0-0 0-0Evergreen 0-0 0-0Northwest 0-0 0-0Oregon Tech 0-0 0-2Southern Oregon 0-0 0-2Walla Walla 0-0 0-2College women’s basketballCascade Collegiate ConferenceTeam League OverallOregon Tech 0-0 4-0College of Idaho 0-0 3-0LC State 0-0 1-0Northwest 0-0 1-0Southern Oregon 0-0 1-0Eastern Oregon 0-0 2-2Corban 0-0 1-3Bushnell 0-0 0-0Evergreen 0-0 0-0Warner Pacific 0-0 0-0Walla Walla 0-0 0-1Multnomah 0-0 0-2 Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Packers' Davante Adams on wanting, recruiting OBJ: ‘We definitely have entertained the idea’ Health plays big role in Montana State's win over Eastern Washington, title hopes +2 Skid is over, but Jedd Fisch’s mission — to build Cats into annual contenders — hasn’t changed Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
